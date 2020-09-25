|
NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : Dairy Market Report – September 2020
09/25/2020 | 12:20pm EDT
Dairy Market
Dairy Management Inc.
Volume 23 | No. 9
September 2020
U.S. milk production is one of several key components of the dairy situation and Overview outlook whose behavior in this unusual year has produced decidely unique patterns
of milk and dairy product prices in 2020. When combined with unusual market behavior among key dairy components, producers are experiencing a roller-coaster ride requiring a strong stomach, and great patience, as markets eventually return to normal.
Still, the economic outlook is much brighter than in the darkest days of the spring, and some of the most visible emblems of recent turmoil - namely negative Producer Price Differentials (PPDs) in milk checks - should soon fade.
Milk production growth in the nation has zigzaged this year from +1.3% in January, to +2.8% in March, to -0.5% in May and back to +2.0% in July. Other actors in dairy's strange drama have been sales of dairy products at retail, which have been stronger than usual; use of dairy products in food service and institutions, which have been weaker than usual but fluctuating; government purchases of dairy products for food assistance use, which have been much larger than usual; and ﬁnally, government direct payments to dairy farmers, which have no recent historical precedent.
All this has led to wild fluctuations in average U.S. milk-price results as reported by USDA: $18.00/cwt. in March, $13.60 in May, and $20.50 in July. June and July also saw record high negative PPDs in federal orders, due to the interaction of the resulting unusual fluctuation of dairy product prices.
U.S. dairy exports have been a particular bright spot this year. The country exported more than 17 percent of its total milk solids production during May, June and July, only the second time that exports have exceeded this benchmark for three consecutive months (February through May 2018 holds that record). The United States exported close to three-quarters of total commercial use of dry skim milk during the 12 months through July, a signiﬁcantly higher percentage of this key product's commercial use exported than any previous consecutive 12-month period.
Domestic Commercial Use
May-Jul 2020
May-Jul 2019
2019- 2020
Percent
Change
Change
Total Fluid Milk Products
NA
10,977
NA
NA
Yogurt
1,140
1,060
80
7.6%
Butter
496
452
44
9.7%
American-type Cheese
1,335
1,274
61
4.8%
All Other Cheese
1,897
1,893
4
0.2%
Total Cheese
3,232
3,167
65
2.1%
Dry Skim Milk
208
273
-65
-23.8%
All Products (milk equiv., milkfat basis)
54,786
53,697
1,089
2.0%
All Products (milk equiv., skim solids basis)
45,224
46,686
-1,462
-3.1%
All Products (milk equiv., total solids basis)
48,102
48,791
-689
-1.4%
Commercial Use of Dairy Products
Commercial use of butter has grown markedly, year-over-year, almost every month this year from March through June, but dropped by seven percent in July. American-type cheese domestic use has generally increased since March, but not as strongly, while domestic use of other cheese was mostly stable to down over that time.
Domestic commercial use of dry skim milk amounted to barely more than one-quarter of total use during March through July this year, with exports representing almost three times that amount. During the same period in 2019, that ratio was closer to half and half. Domestic use of milk in all dairy products increased during May through July, measured on a milkfat basis, but dropped based on skim solids, reflecting the strong pull of dry skim ingredients, including whey products, into the export markets during the period.
U.S. Dairy Trade
The United States exported almost 100,000 tons more of the key dry skim ingredient products during May through
July this year as it did during the same period a year earlier. This boosted the percentage of U.S. milk solids production exported during the period from 14.2% a year ago to 17.5% this year.
Butter was the only major product category to show a significant increase in imports into the United States during the period May through July.
Milk Production
U.S. milk production is rebounding quickly, rising by 2.0 percent in July, as reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Somewhat contrary to expectations, states that showed notably faster rates of production growth in July, or slower rates of decline, compared to the few months prior, were not western states with large average farm sizes. Instead, they included most of the states in the Upper Midwest, the Corn Belt, the larger states in the Northeast, and several in the Southeast. The pace of expansion in the national dairy cow herd also picked up in July.
May-Jul 2020
May-Jul 2019
2019- 2020
Percent
Change
Change
Butter
5,708
4,171
1,537
37%
Anhydrous Milk Fat /Butteroil
1,558
1,585
-27
-2%
Cheddar Cheese
13,268
13,759
-491
-4%
American-type Cheese
13,318
13,899
-581
-4%
All Other Cheese
89,980
76,660
13,320
17%
Total Cheese
103,298
90,559
12,739
14%
Dry Skim Milk
230,288
155,746
74,542
48%
Whole Milk Powder
11,426
9,617
1,809
19%
Dry Whey
52,999
36,893
16,105
44%
Whey Protein Concentrate/Isolate
49,809
45,526
4,283
9%
Lactose
102,151
101,802
348
0%
Percent of U.S. Milk Solids Exported
17.5%
14.2%
3.3%
23%
U.S. Dairy Imports
May-Jul 2020
May-Jul 2019
2019- 2020
Percent
Change
Change
Butter
14,060
11,278
2,782
25%
Cheese
34,860
43,050
-8,190
-19%
Dry Skim Milk
386
28
358
1284%
MPC (all protein levels)
15,753
19,269
-3,516
-18%
Casein
18,416
17,681
735
4%
Percent of U.S. Milk Solids Imported
3.5%
3.8%
-0.3%
-7%
2 - Dairy Market Report | September 2020
Dairy Products
Cheese production growth was relatively balanced between the major types and varieties during the May through July period, compared with recent months, with all annual changes falling into the narrow range of one to two percent. Monthly butter production has pulled back significantly following a large surge in April. The current notable shift in dry skim milk use away from the domestic market and toward exports continues to be reflected in U.S. production of the specific types of this product, i.e, away from nonfat dry milk and toward protein-standardized skim milk powder, which is much preferred by foreign buyers as it facilitates reconstitution into other dairy products in dairy-deficient importing countries.
Dairy Product Inventories
End-of-month stocks of butter have remained in post-1990s record territory since the end of April this year, i.e., essentially the entire time the pandemic has been roiling the dairy markets. Measured by days of total commercial use in stock, however, these COVID-era butter stocks stack up toward the higher, but by no means record, levels compared to others in recent years.
Cold storage stocks of both American-type and other type cheese have followed somewhat similar patterns in recent months. This past April had the highest stock levels since at least 1994 for both types of cheese, but the other COVID- affected months were less remarkable for American-type cheese stocks, and even less so for those stocks measured
continued on page 4
Milk and Dairy Products Production
May-Jul 2020
May-Jul 2019
2019- 2020
Percent
Change
Change
Milk Production
Cows (1,000 head)
9,354
9,325
29
0.3%
Per Cow (pounds)
5,983
5,969
14
0.2%
Total Milk (million pounds)
55,967
55,658
309
0.6%
Total Milk Solids (million pounds)
7,104
7,051
54
0.8%
Cheese
American Types
1,330
1,306
25
1.9%
Cheddar
948
934
14
1.4%
Italian Types
1,415
1,400
15
1.0%
Mozzarella
1,129
1,113
16
1.4%
Total Cheese
3,319
3,261
58
1.8%
Butter
480
476
4
0.9%
Nonfat Dry Milk
469
504
-35
-6.9%
Skim Milk Powder
160
125
34
27.3%
Dry Whey
256
245
11
4.5%
Whey Protein Concentrate
118
121
-3
-2.3%
Dairy Product Inventories
Jul 2020
Jun 2020
Jul 2019
2019- 2020
Change
Butter
373
362
330
13%
American Cheese
785
793
773
2%
Other Cheese
607
623
587
3%
Nonfat Dry Milk
310
289
292
6%
Dry Whey
84
85
68
25%
Dairy Market Report |
September 2020 - 3
Dairy Product Inventories from page 3
as days of total use. By contrast, all months since April were clustered pretty much right at the top for other than American-type cheese, both in absolute terms and even to a great extent measured as days of use in stock.
Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices
Monthly butter prices in the National Dairy Product Sales Report (NDPSR) have followed a rather tortuous path over the past year. A year ago, they were nearing the end of their
3-year reign at mostly above $2.20/lb. From there, they eroded steadily until taking a final plunge to almost $1.25/lb. in April, as the pandemic hit. They were then boosted back into the $1.70s/lb. range in June and July before coming back down most recently to around $1.50/lb.
Cheese prices have gotten most of the attention recently, but their remarkable behavior has occurred mostly during the current pandemic period, starting with a plunge, in the monthly NDPSR, down to near $1.30/lb. in May, then soaring up to around $2.60 two months later and now sliding back down toward two dollars. While rather extreme, these price moves have been in response to clearly identifiable changes in
continued on page 5
Dairy Product and Federal Order Prices
Aug 2020
Jul 2020
Aug 2019
2019-2020
Change
Butter
$1.515
$1.789
$2.366
-$0.851
Cheddar Cheese
$2.110
$2.587
$1.828
$0.282
40-Pound Blocks
$2.214
$2.698
$1.864
$0.351
500-Pound Barrels
$1.982
$2.437
$1.757
$0.225
Nonfat Dry Milk
$0.962
$0.972
$1.034
-$0.072
Dry Whey
$0.334
$0.344
$0.367
-$0.033
Class I Mover
$19.78
$16.56
$17.89
$1.89
Class III
$19.77
$24.54
$17.60
$2.17
Class IV
$12.53
$13.76
$16.74
-$4.21
Fluid Whole Milk (per gallon)
$3.406
$3.255
$3.045
$0.361
Lowfat Fluid Milk (per gallon)
$3.038
$2.826
$2.702
$0.336
Cheddar Cheese (per pound)
$5.572
$5.517
$5.367
$0.205
Butter (per pound)
$3.623
$3.572
$4.036
-$0.413
Milk and Feed Prices
Jul 2020
Jun 2020
Jul 2019
2019-2020
Change
Producer Prices
All Milk (per cwt.)
$20.50
$18.10
$18.70
$1.80
Corn (per bushel)
$3.21
$3.16
$4.16
-$0.95
Soybean Meal (per ton)
$291
$289
$311
-$20
Alfalfa Hay (per ton)
$183
$190
$196
-$13
DMC Feed Cost (per cwt.)
$8.09
$8.11
$9.43
-$1.34
DMC Margin (per cwt.)
$12.41
$9.99
$9.27
$3.14
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 16:19:04 UTC
