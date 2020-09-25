NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : Dairy Market Report – September 2020

Log in
09/25/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Dairy Market

Dairy Management Inc.

R E P O R

T

Volume 23 | No. 9

September 2020

DMI | NMPF

U.S. milk production is one of several key components of the dairy situation and Overview outlook whose behavior in this unusual year has produced decidely unique patterns

of milk and dairy product prices in 2020. When combined with unusual market behavior among key dairy components, producers are experiencing a roller-coaster ride requiring a strong stomach, and great patience, as markets eventually return to normal.

Still, the economic outlook is much brighter than in the darkest days of the spring, and some of the most visible emblems of recent turmoil - namely negative Producer Price Differentials (PPDs) in milk checks - should soon fade.

Milk production growth in the nation has zigzaged this year from +1.3% in January, to +2.8% in March, to -0.5% in May and back to +2.0% in July. Other actors in dairy's strange drama have been sales of dairy products at retail, which have been stronger than usual; use of dairy products in food service and institutions, which have been weaker than usual but fluctuating; government purchases of dairy products for food assistance use, which have been much larger than usual; and ﬁnally, government direct payments to dairy farmers, which have no recent historical precedent.

All this has led to wild fluctuations in average U.S. milk-price results as reported by USDA: $18.00/cwt. in March, $13.60 in May, and $20.50 in July. June and July also saw record high negative PPDs in federal orders, due to the interaction of the resulting unusual fluctuation of dairy product prices.

U.S. dairy exports have been a particular bright spot this year. The country exported more than 17 percent of its total milk solids production during May, June and July, only the second time that exports have exceeded this benchmark for three consecutive months (February through May 2018 holds that record). The United States exported close to three-quarters of total commercial use of dry skim milk during the 12 months through July, a signiﬁcantly higher percentage of this key product's commercial use exported than any previous consecutive 12-month period.

Domestic Commercial Use

May-Jul 2020

May-Jul 2019

2019- 2020

Percent

Change

Change

(million pounds)

Total Fluid Milk Products

NA

10,977

NA

NA

Yogurt

1,140

1,060

80

7.6%

Butter

496

452

44

9.7%

American-type Cheese

1,335

1,274

61

4.8%

All Other Cheese

1,897

1,893

4

0.2%

Total Cheese

3,232

3,167

65

2.1%

Dry Skim Milk

208

273

-65

-23.8%

All Products (milk equiv., milkfat basis)

54,786

53,697

1,089

2.0%

All Products (milk equiv., skim solids basis)

45,224

46,686

-1,462

-3.1%

All Products (milk equiv., total solids basis)

48,102

48,791

-689

-1.4%

Dairy Management Inc.

Commercial Use of Dairy Products

Commercial use of butter has grown markedly, year-over-year, almost every month this year from March through June, but dropped by seven percent in July. American-type cheese domestic use has generally increased since March, but not as strongly, while domestic use of other cheese was mostly stable to down over that time.

Domestic commercial use of dry skim milk amounted to barely more than one-quarter of total use during March through July this year, with exports representing almost three times that amount. During the same period in 2019, that ratio was closer to half and half. Domestic use of milk in all dairy products increased during May through July, measured on a milkfat basis, but dropped based on skim solids, reflecting the strong pull of dry skim ingredients, including whey products, into the export markets during the period.

U.S. Dairy Trade

The United States exported almost 100,000 tons more of the key dry skim ingredient products during May through

July this year as it did during the same period a year earlier. This boosted the percentage of U.S. milk solids production exported during the period from 14.2% a year ago to 17.5% this year.

Butter was the only major product category to show a significant increase in imports into the United States during the period May through July.

Milk Production

U.S. milk production is rebounding quickly, rising by 2.0 percent in July, as reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Somewhat contrary to expectations, states that showed notably faster rates of production growth in July, or slower rates of decline, compared to the few months prior, were not western states with large average farm sizes. Instead, they included most of the states in the Upper Midwest, the Corn Belt, the larger states in the Northeast, and several in the Southeast. The pace of expansion in the national dairy cow herd also picked up in July.

U.S. Dairy Exports

May-Jul 2020

May-Jul 2019

2019- 2020

Percent

Change

Change

(metric tons)

Butter

5,708

4,171

1,537

37%

Anhydrous Milk Fat /Butteroil

1,558

1,585

-27

-2%

Cheddar Cheese

13,268

13,759

-491

-4%

American-type Cheese

13,318

13,899

-581

-4%

All Other Cheese

89,980

76,660

13,320

17%

Total Cheese

103,298

90,559

12,739

14%

Dry Skim Milk

230,288

155,746

74,542

48%

Whole Milk Powder

11,426

9,617

1,809

19%

Dry Whey

52,999

36,893

16,105

44%

Whey Protein Concentrate/Isolate

49,809

45,526

4,283

9%

Lactose

102,151

101,802

348

0%

Percent of U.S. Milk Solids Exported

17.5%

14.2%

3.3%

23%

U.S. Dairy Imports

May-Jul 2020

May-Jul 2019

2019- 2020

Percent

Change

Change

(metric tons)

Butter

14,060

11,278

2,782

25%

Cheese

34,860

43,050

-8,190

-19%

Dry Skim Milk

386

28

358

1284%

MPC (all protein levels)

15,753

19,269

-3,516

-18%

Casein

18,416

17,681

735

4%

Percent of U.S. Milk Solids Imported

3.5%

3.8%

-0.3%

-7%

2 - Dairy Market Report | September 2020

Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Products

Cheese production growth was relatively balanced between the major types and varieties during the May through July period, compared with recent months, with all annual changes falling into the narrow range of one to two percent. Monthly butter production has pulled back significantly following a large surge in April. The current notable shift in dry skim milk use away from the domestic market and toward exports continues to be reflected in U.S. production of the specific types of this product, i.e, away from nonfat dry milk and toward protein-standardized skim milk powder, which is much preferred by foreign buyers as it facilitates reconstitution into other dairy products in dairy-deficient importing countries.

Dairy Product Inventories

End-of-month stocks of butter have remained in post-1990s record territory since the end of April this year, i.e., essentially the entire time the pandemic has been roiling the dairy markets. Measured by days of total commercial use in stock, however, these COVID-era butter stocks stack up toward the higher, but by no means record, levels compared to others in recent years.

Cold storage stocks of both American-type and other type cheese have followed somewhat similar patterns in recent months. This past April had the highest stock levels since at least 1994 for both types of cheese, but the other COVID- affected months were less remarkable for American-type cheese stocks, and even less so for those stocks measured

continued on page 4

Milk and Dairy Products Production

May-Jul 2020

May-Jul 2019

2019- 2020

Percent

Change

Change

Milk Production

Cows (1,000 head)

9,354

9,325

29

0.3%

Per Cow (pounds)

5,983

5,969

14

0.2%

Total Milk (million pounds)

55,967

55,658

309

0.6%

Total Milk Solids (million pounds)

7,104

7,051

54

0.8%

Dairy Products Production

(million pounds)

Cheese

American Types

1,330

1,306

25

1.9%

Cheddar

948

934

14

1.4%

Italian Types

1,415

1,400

15

1.0%

Mozzarella

1,129

1,113

16

1.4%

Total Cheese

3,319

3,261

58

1.8%

Butter

480

476

4

0.9%

Dry Milk Products

Nonfat Dry Milk

469

504

-35

-6.9%

Skim Milk Powder

160

125

34

27.3%

Dry Whey

256

245

11

4.5%

Whey Protein Concentrate

118

121

-3

-2.3%

Dairy Product Inventories

Jul 2020

Jun 2020

Jul 2019

2019- 2020

Change

(million pounds)

Butter

373

362

330

13%

American Cheese

785

793

773

2%

Other Cheese

607

623

587

3%

Nonfat Dry Milk

310

289

292

6%

Dry Whey

84

85

68

25%

Dairy Market Report |

September 2020 - 3

Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Product Inventories from page 3

as days of total use. By contrast, all months since April were clustered pretty much right at the top for other than American-type cheese, both in absolute terms and even to a great extent measured as days of use in stock.

Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices

Monthly butter prices in the National Dairy Product Sales Report (NDPSR) have followed a rather tortuous path over the past year. A year ago, they were nearing the end of their

3-year reign at mostly above $2.20/lb. From there, they eroded steadily until taking a final plunge to almost $1.25/lb. in April, as the pandemic hit. They were then boosted back into the $1.70s/lb. range in June and July before coming back down most recently to around $1.50/lb.

Cheese prices have gotten most of the attention recently, but their remarkable behavior has occurred mostly during the current pandemic period, starting with a plunge, in the monthly NDPSR, down to near $1.30/lb. in May, then soaring up to around $2.60 two months later and now sliding back down toward two dollars. While rather extreme, these price moves have been in response to clearly identifiable changes in

continued on page 5

Dairy Product and Federal Order Prices

Aug 2020

Jul 2020

Aug 2019

2019-2020

Change

NDPSR Dairy Product Prices

(per pound)

Butter

$1.515

$1.789

$2.366

-$0.851

Cheddar Cheese

$2.110

$2.587

$1.828

$0.282

40-Pound Blocks

$2.214

$2.698

$1.864

$0.351

500-Pound Barrels

$1.982

$2.437

$1.757

$0.225

Nonfat Dry Milk

$0.962

$0.972

$1.034

-$0.072

Dry Whey

$0.334

$0.344

$0.367

-$0.033

Federal Order Class Prices for Milk

(per hundredweight)

Class I Mover

$19.78

$16.56

$17.89

$1.89

Class III

$19.77

$24.54

$17.60

$2.17

Class IV

$12.53

$13.76

$16.74

-$4.21

Retail Dairy Product Prices

Fluid Whole Milk (per gallon)

$3.406

$3.255

$3.045

$0.361

Lowfat Fluid Milk (per gallon)

$3.038

$2.826

$2.702

$0.336

Cheddar Cheese (per pound)

$5.572

$5.517

$5.367

$0.205

Butter (per pound)

$3.623

$3.572

$4.036

-$0.413

Milk and Feed Prices

Jul 2020

Jun 2020

Jul 2019

2019-2020

Change

Producer Prices

All Milk (per cwt.)

$20.50

$18.10

$18.70

$1.80

Feed Prices

Corn (per bushel)

$3.21

$3.16

$4.16

-$0.95

Soybean Meal (per ton)

$291

$289

$311

-$20

Alfalfa Hay (per ton)

$183

$190

$196

-$13

DMC Feed Cost (per cwt.)

$8.09

$8.11

$9.43

-$1.34

DMC Margin (per cwt.)

$12.41

$9.99

$9.27

$3.14

4 - Dairy Market Report | September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 16:19:04 UTC
