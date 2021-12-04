Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NNOX 2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE DEC. 6TH in Securities Fraud Lawsuit

12/04/2021 | 11:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: June 17, 2021 – Aug. 18, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/NNOX
Contact An Attorney Now:NNOX@hbsslaw.com
 844-916-0895

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Securities Fraud Class Action: 

Nano-X, a digital X-ray company, is developing the “Nanox.ARC,” an imaging system that uses a purportedly novel X-ray source.

On June 17, 2021, Nano-X intrigued investors when it announced that it had submitted a 510(k) submission to the FDA to demonstrate the Nanox.ARC is marketed as safe and effective and substantially equivalent to a legally marketed device.

The litigation alleges that Defendants misled investors concerning the 510(k) submission for Nanox.ARC. Specifically, while touting Nanox.ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects, Defendants concealed: (i) Nano-X’s 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; and (iii) as a result, Nano- X had overstated Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects.

The truth emerged on Aug. 19, 2021, when Nano-X reported that the Company received a request for additional information from the FDA concerning Nano-X’s 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC, and that the submission file is placed on hold pending Nano-X’s complete response to the FDA’s list of deficiencies within 180 days.

On this news, Nano-X's ordinary share price fell $2.25 per share, or 9.5%, to close at $21.43 per share on Aug. 19, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Nano-X mispresented Nanox.ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Nano-X Imaging and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Nano-X Imaging should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email NNOX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pDid You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Investigates Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Behalf of Investors for Insider Trading
PR
12:24pGilead recalls vials of COVID-19 drug remdesivir due to glass contamination
AQ
12:03pIn Khashoggi's shadow, Macron holds Saudi talks with crown prince
RE
12:03pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm
PR
11:48aDeutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman - report
RE
11:39aNNOX 2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Encourages Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE DEC. 6TH in Securities Fraud Lawsuit
GL
11:22aSAFRAN : Flynas and CFM Finalize RPFH Agreement for LEAP-1A engines
PU
11:17aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, ROG, VG, DRNA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
11:03aZILLOW SHAREHOLDERS : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Zillow Group (Z, ZG) Investors to Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
10:55aSaudi's SAMI forms components joint venture with Figeac Aero
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
3Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
4Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022
5Telecom Italia nearing decision on advisers for KKR deal - sources

HOT NEWS