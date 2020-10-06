Log in
NNOX STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. – NNOX

10/06/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=nano-x-imaging-ltd&id=2426 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=nano-x-imaging-ltd&id=2426

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 16, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
