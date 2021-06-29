Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NNPC chief advances Dangote refinery stake purchase, warns on fuel costs

06/29/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers sit at a construction site of the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju Lekki district

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian state oil company NNPC has signed term sheets with Dangote Group to buy a 20% stake in the company's oil refinery under construction in Lagos state, NNPC's director said on Tuesday.

Mele Kyari said NNPC is in talks with banks to borrow on the back of its cash flow to buy the stake in the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery. He declined to put a dollar figure on the stake, but said the refinery is worth an estimated $19 billion.

Dangote Group previous said that NNPC and three other firms had approached it regarding a stake purchase.

Kyari said NNPC still needed cabinet approval for the plan, but said the value of having a stake in what would be the largest oil refinery in Africa was worth the cost.

NNPC's cash flow however is constrained by gasoline price caps that have made it the sole importer of the fuel and forced it to sell at a loss.

Kyari said he had warned the government that NNPC its remittances to the government could drop to zero due to those costs - though they had not yet done so. Union groups in Nigeria have fought against any price increases, but Kyari said he was hopeful of a deal to shed the subsidy costs within the coming months.

"The reality is that we can't afford it," he said. "But if you don't do something smart, you could end up with prices that Nigerians can't afford."

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aGold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal
RE
04:49aGold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal
RE
04:49aFTSE 100 Rises 0.3% as Construction Stocks Gain
DJ
04:46aStocks break 4-day winning streak on virus fears
RE
04:44aUK consumers start to borrow again - Bank of England data
RE
04:41aKennedy-Wilson buys $252 million London office building on demand rebound hopes
RE
04:31aNNPC chief advances Dangote refinery stake purchase, warns on fuel costs
RE
04:30aEbrd could be flexible with green investment drive in countries reliant on fossil fuels, its president says
RE
04:30aEbrd expects 2021 investment to slow from last year's record 11 bln euros, its president says
RE
04:30aEBRD president expects investment slowdown in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5Pandemic boom drives UK house prices up by most since 2004

HOT NEWS