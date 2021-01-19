Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NNSA National Nuclear Security Administration : to hold two virtual public scoping meetings regarding an Environmental Impact Statement for the Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program

01/19/2021 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIKEN, South Carolina - The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will hold two virtual public scoping meetings on a new Environmental Impact Statement for the Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program. The meetings will be held on Monday, Jan. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. Eastern Time and Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 7 to 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants can join by computer, telephone, or other device.

The Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program (SPDP) EIS will analyze alternatives for the disposition of 34 metric tons of surplus plutonium using the capabilities at multiple sites across the Nation. NNSA's preferred alternative, the dilute and dispose approach, is also known as 'plutonium downblending,' and includes converting pit and non-pit plutonium to oxide, blending the oxidized plutonium with an adulterant, and emplacing the resulting transuranic waste underground in the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). The approach would require new, modified, or existing capabilities at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, the Pantex Plant in Texas, and WIPP in New Mexico.

The Notice of Intent contains a full description of the proposal and other options for providing public comment until Feb. 1 (e-mail, phone, regular mail). Following completion of the public scoping comment period, NNSA will prepare a Draft EIS and allow further public comment on that document before preparing a Final EIS and Record of Decision.

The objective of the meetings is to solicit public comment to assist NNSA in determining the appropriate scope of the SPDP EIS. NNSA asks for comments on the dilute and dispose alternative, other reasonable alternatives NNSA should consider, the scope of the EIS, and environmental topics NNSA should evaluate in the EIS.

In light of recent public health concerns, NNSA will be hosting two internet- and telephone-based virtual public scoping meetings in place of in-person meetings. The meetings will be hosted using free Webex applications with webinar/visual and telephone-only options.

Written copies of the meeting presentation and informational fact sheets will be posted online in both English and Spanish before the meetings on the NNSA NEPA Reading Room webpage.

Those interested in participating can do so in two ways, both of which will provide opportunities to register to make a public comment:

  • Video: A computer or a device like a smartphone will allow participants to both see and hear the presentation. They may wish to test the connection prior to the event to ensure best results.
    • For computer users, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox gives the best results.
    • Users of other devices will likely need to download the free Webex Meet app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
    • Go to the link for the virtual public meeting.
    • Password: SPDPEIS
  • · Audio: A phone will allow participants to hear the presentation but not see it:
    • Call +1-844-621-3956
    • Enter the Conference ID
      • On Jan. 25: 146 423 6294
      • On Jan. 26: 146 093 7212

Comments must be received by Feb. 1. Other options for submitting public scoping comments:

E-mail: SPDP-EIS@NNSA.DOE.GOV (preferred)
Please use the subject line: SPDP EIS Scoping Comment

Phone: 803-952-7434

U.S. mail:

Mr. Jeffrey Galan
NEPA Document Manager
NNSA Office of Material Management and Minimization
Savannah River Site
P.O. Box A, Bldg. 730-2B, Rm. 328
Aiken, SC 29802

Disclaimer

NNSA - National Nuclear Security Administration published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:25:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pPandemic hit UK pubs group Wetherspoons seeks to raise cash again
RE
01:41pBells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of U.S. presidential handover
RE
01:41pOn eve of Biden, EU arms itself for trade disputes
RE
01:38pBackers of IP waiver for COVID-19 drugs make fresh push at WTO
RE
01:38pOil gains on stimulus optimism ahead of Biden inauguration
RE
01:36pU.S. Treasury nominee Yellen says China guilty of 'horrendous' rights abuses
RE
01:36pBoE's Haldane sees rapid economic recovery from COVID hit
RE
01:33pANALYSIS : Mexican president's energy reform threat faces U.S. reality check
RE
01:30pLondon Stock Exchange set to close Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29
RE
01:28pU.S. court deals final blow to Trump EPA's clean power rule replacement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ