NOC Announce the completion of the first development drilling well in Erawn field operated by Zelaf oil and gas company

03/20/2021 | 11:59am EDT
NOC announce that on Friday, March 19, 2021, the first development well E04 in the Erawn field operated by ZLOG was put on production test after the drilling and completion operations were completed, without burning any amount of oil by applying (Zero gas flaring) technology, where the crude oil produced from the Erawn field is transported to the nearest Surface facilities in the Akakos Sharara field, which is about 100 km from Erawn field.

It is worth noting that the start of these operations faced many difficulties, and great challenges however, the company made great efforts to solve them with the great help and support of the National Oil Corporation.

The initial results of the well were encouraging, as the daily oil production of the well has reached more than 1,800 barrels / day, and testing will continue at different choke size until the required data are obtained and the well and the reservoir are properly evaluated.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 15:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
