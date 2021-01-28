NOC National Oil : Chairman receives His Excellency the EU Ambassador to Libya

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the headquarter of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital Tripoli, The Chairman of the Board of Directors Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, received His Excellency The European Union Ambassador to Libya, José Antonio, and his delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, welcomed the Ambassador Antonio and his delegation, thanking him for this visit, noting that it shows the EU's interest in the return of stability to Libya, especially in these difficult circumstances.

Several aspects were discussed, most notably the were the challenges that the oil sector is facing in light of the scarcity of budgets needed by the NOC to run the oil sector in Libya.

In this regard, the Ambassador José Antonio expressed the gratitude and admiration of the european mission to Libya for the national position taken by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NOC, Eng.Mustafa Sanalla, and his keenness to keep oil revenues in the accounts of the NOC until a comprehensive and clear settlement is reached, to know where these funds are spent, and also to be spent in construction, development and education to benefit all segments of the Libyan people in different regions, stressing that the political process is going well, and the European Union continues to support the NOC as its the backbone of Libya's economy.

For his part, the Chairman Of the Board of Directors Eng.Sanalla said: 'Libya has strong historical relations with the European Union, and the Mediterranean region must be a zone of peace, to exchange economic cooperation between Libya and the Countries of the Union, and any effects in Libya will cast a shadow on Europe and vice versa, such as illegal immigration, fuel smuggling, and other important aspects, which make it imperative for the international community, especially the European Union countries for its geographical proximity, to provide the necessary support for the restoration of stability to Libya, because with its stability without a doubt, European countries will settle down.'

He added that the National Oil Corporation is the only entity responsible for the management of the oil sector in the Libyan state, and is the only source of income in the country, stressing the need to neutralize it from any political tensions as a sovereign institution of interest to all Libyans, praising the great role played by the Berlin Conference and the support of the international community and the United Nations, also the statements and decisions issued in order to neutralize the NOC and maintain its entity, unity and spare it for any political conflict, for the libyan people and the next generations, stressing that the funds have been kept in NOC's accounts with the Libyan Foreign Bank to ensure its use in building Libya and serving its people and not going to thieves.