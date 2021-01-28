Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NOC National Oil : Chairman receives His Excellency the EU Ambassador to Libya

01/28/2021 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the headquarter of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital Tripoli, The Chairman of the Board of Directors Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, received His Excellency The European Union Ambassador to Libya, José Antonio, and his delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, welcomed the Ambassador Antonio and his delegation, thanking him for this visit, noting that it shows the EU's interest in the return of stability to Libya, especially in these difficult circumstances.

Several aspects were discussed, most notably the were the challenges that the oil sector is facing in light of the scarcity of budgets needed by the NOC to run the oil sector in Libya.

In this regard, the Ambassador José Antonio expressed the gratitude and admiration of the european mission to Libya for the national position taken by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NOC, Eng.Mustafa Sanalla, and his keenness to keep oil revenues in the accounts of the NOC until a comprehensive and clear settlement is reached, to know where these funds are spent, and also to be spent in construction, development and education to benefit all segments of the Libyan people in different regions, stressing that the political process is going well, and the European Union continues to support the NOC as its the backbone of Libya's economy.

For his part, the Chairman Of the Board of Directors Eng.Sanalla said: 'Libya has strong historical relations with the European Union, and the Mediterranean region must be a zone of peace, to exchange economic cooperation between Libya and the Countries of the Union, and any effects in Libya will cast a shadow on Europe and vice versa, such as illegal immigration, fuel smuggling, and other important aspects, which make it imperative for the international community, especially the European Union countries for its geographical proximity, to provide the necessary support for the restoration of stability to Libya, because with its stability without a doubt, European countries will settle down.'

He added that the National Oil Corporation is the only entity responsible for the management of the oil sector in the Libyan state, and is the only source of income in the country, stressing the need to neutralize it from any political tensions as a sovereign institution of interest to all Libyans, praising the great role played by the Berlin Conference and the support of the international community and the United Nations, also the statements and decisions issued in order to neutralize the NOC and maintain its entity, unity and spare it for any political conflict, for the libyan people and the next generations, stressing that the funds have been kept in NOC's accounts with the Libyan Foreign Bank to ensure its use in building Libya and serving its people and not going to thieves.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Antonio stressed that the European Union, through this important visit to the National Oil Corporation, is sending a message to all that it continues to provide all support to this prestigious institution, which has always preserved the wealth of the Libyan people and adhered to national principles over the past years despite all the challenges.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 18:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pMeeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund
PU
02:06pCMVM COMISSÃO DO MERCADO DE VALORES MOBIL : ESMA atualiza perguntas e respostas relativas ao Regulamento do Prospeto - janeiro 2021
PU
02:06pAt odds over many things, U.S. lawmakers AOC and Ted Cruz agree on Robinhood probe
RE
02:06pGameStop 'long the shorts' trade goes mainstream
RE
02:04pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
RE
02:00pGuterres 'particularly worried' by power of social media companies, cannot live in world where too much power given to small number of companies
RE
02:00pWhen asked about twitter banning trump, u.n. chief says regulatory frameworks needed to allow for such decisions to be done in line with law
RE
02:00pMEDIA ADVISORY : EIA leaders discuss Annual Energy Outlook 2021 and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. energy mix
PU
02:00pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Chairman receives His Excellency the EU Ambassador to Libya
PU
01:57pAlphabet ceo sundar pichai says at davos quantum computing real-world apps 10 to 20 years away
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : GameStop, AMC stocks drop as Reddit trade runs into restrictions
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ