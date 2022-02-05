NOC National Oil : Despite the challenges and the scarcity of financial resources ... the NOC supports the health sector in Zala

As part of the keenness of the top management of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to provide the necessary support to the areas adjacent to its operations, and to alleviate the suffering of its population with the possibilities available to it, despite the scarcity of financial resources it needs to promote the oil sector and support the national economy.

And within the social responsibility programs implemented by the Department of Sustainable Development of the NOC.

On Saturday, February 5, 2022. medical equipment was delivered to Zala village Hospital, which included the equipment of a super-care room for four families, a medical gas production plant and an internal gas network to connect to the various sections of the hospital.

This equipment will improve the health service provided to citizens in Zala city and neighboring areas and alleviate their suffering.

The handover took place in the presence of Messrs. Issa Ishtewi and Mustafa Al-Shtshati, representatives from the Department of Sustainable Development of the NOC, Mr. Yusuf Abu Qasim, Head of the Municipal Zala Branch , Dr. Mohammed Hassan Mukhtar, Manager of Zala village Hospital, Mr. Madani Abdul Jalil from the Council of Zala's Elders, and a group of officials and elders from the city of Zala.