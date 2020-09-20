Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NOC National Oil : Invitation for Pre-Qualification Tender No. 955 (Extension of the previous announcement for additional 15 days)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/20/2020 | 08:00pm BST

Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (Oil Division) intends invitation to Local & International specialized companies that have established themselves in the ability & competence to carry out the required work for another additional ten (10) days, by presenting the following files:

1. Legal File

2. Financial File

3. HSEQ File.

4. Technical file includes (Technical profile, experience, CV, etc…).

For the purpose of evaluation and pre - qualification in order to select suitable and eligible companies to participate in the following tender:

Companies already submitted their documents are requested to the following:

· Confirmation for their willing and readiness to participate in the competition to execute this tender.

· Confirmation regarding the validity of the documents already submitted.

· Any update in the document shall be submitted.

· Confirmation regarding legal and finance situation of the Company and submit any update in this regard.

· Written and clear statement to the type of agreement between the shared companies.

· Submit a detailed list of similar jobs done before in offshore activities.

Companies that not able to submit their documents in the previous announcement duration and have intention to participate in this competition are requested to submit their document in this this specified duration according to the requirements listed in this announcement.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 18:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities Following Hurricane Sally
PU
04:00pEuropean Central Bank to review bond-buying tool launched in response to pandemic - FT
RE
03:37pU.S. CDC reports 198,754 deaths from coronavirus
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Housing, Employment and Factories
DJ
03:10pCentral Banks' Financial Stability Communications during the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
03:10pSRISKv2 - A Note
PU
03:10pUNDERLYING INFLATION : Its Measurement and Significance
PU
03:09pJudge halts Trump administration's WeChat ban
RE
03:00pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Invitation for Pre-Qualification Tender No. 955 (Extension of the previous announcement for additional 15 days)
PU
01:53pBrazil's Bolsonaro to undergo surgery Friday, doctor says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ORACLE CORPORATION : Trump Signs Off on Deal Allowing TikTok to Continue U.S. Operations--6th Update
2UBS GROUP AG : European Banks Consider Mergers for Survival
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold
4THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY : THE S&P 500'S HOTTEST SECTOR: Materials
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Wall St Week Ahead-Corporate debt frenzy rolls on as worries loom over markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group