NOC National Oil : Invitation for Pre-Qualification Tender No. 955 (Extension of the previous announcement for additional 15 days)

Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (Oil Division) intends invitation to Local & International specialized companies that have established themselves in the ability & competence to carry out the required work for another additional ten (10) days, by presenting the following files:

1. Legal File

2. Financial File

3. HSEQ File.

4. Technical file includes (Technical profile, experience, CV, etc…).

For the purpose of evaluation and pre - qualification in order to select suitable and eligible companies to participate in the following tender:

Companies already submitted their documents are requested to the following:

· Confirmation for their willing and readiness to participate in the competition to execute this tender.

· Confirmation regarding the validity of the documents already submitted.

· Any update in the document shall be submitted.

· Confirmation regarding legal and finance situation of the Company and submit any update in this regard.

· Written and clear statement to the type of agreement between the shared companies.

· Submit a detailed list of similar jobs done before in offshore activities.

Companies that not able to submit their documents in the previous announcement duration and have intention to participate in this competition are requested to submit their document in this this specified duration according to the requirements listed in this announcement.