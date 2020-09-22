NOC National Oil : Lifting of force majeure on Zueitina port

During the past two days, we conducted a security assessment of Zueitina port and Zueitina Oil Company's fields. The assessment was positive and it concluded that there is a significant improvement in the security situation that allows the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to resume production and exports to global markets.

Accordingly, NOC announces the lifting of force majeure as of today, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, and the operator of the Zueitina Oil Company has been instructed to initiate production arrangements.

It is worth noting that Zueitina Oil Company is the main supplier of LPG and also an important source for the coastline system, which enables the rest of the operators to supply the North Benghazi and Zueitina power plants with gas, which alleviates the suffering of the people in the greater city of Benghazi and its suburbs and provides clean and regular natural gas. The ports of Hariga, Brega and Zueitina are therefore classified as safe ports. The remaining oil fields and ports are being evaluated according to the safety and security standards in force in the national oil sector.