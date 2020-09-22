Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NOC National Oil : Lifting of force majeure on Zueitina port

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

During the past two days, we conducted a security assessment of Zueitina port and Zueitina Oil Company's fields. The assessment was positive and it concluded that there is a significant improvement in the security situation that allows the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to resume production and exports to global markets.

Accordingly, NOC announces the lifting of force majeure as of today, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, and the operator of the Zueitina Oil Company has been instructed to initiate production arrangements.

It is worth noting that Zueitina Oil Company is the main supplier of LPG and also an important source for the coastline system, which enables the rest of the operators to supply the North Benghazi and Zueitina power plants with gas, which alleviates the suffering of the people in the greater city of Benghazi and its suburbs and provides clean and regular natural gas. The ports of Hariga, Brega and Zueitina are therefore classified as safe ports. The remaining oil fields and ports are being evaluated according to the safety and security standards in force in the national oil sector.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 17:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05pNike expected to return to profit as online sales, demand from China pick up
RE
01:59pLloyd's of London asks employees in UK to work from home
RE
01:54pUp to 1,000 Barclays, SocGen staff revert to home working as advice shifts
RE
01:49pGLOBAL MARKETS : Dollar rises on safe-haven bid, stocks mixed
RE
01:47pOil slips, unable to rebound from Monday's losses as COVID cases pick up
RE
01:47pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. regulator to relax proposed whistleblower caps, tighter tip deadlines - sources
RE
01:46pFracking services will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2025 -Rystad Energy
RE
01:45pAirline industry will never be the same again - former IAG CEO Walsh
RE
01:43pFAST TAKE : U.S. housing boom good for some voters, leaves others in the cold
RE
01:40pPowell, Mnuchin mull best way to boost aid to small businesses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3LG CHEM, LTD. : Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips 5%
4WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Investors brace for months of big market swings as virus, political worries loo..
5GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group