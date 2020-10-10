NOC National Oil : Mellitah Oil and Gas - extension 02 of Tender No. PRQ_771_GP_20

The scope of work is to perform the establishing and updating of MOG quality procedures for company facilities as described below :-

Phase one:-

§ Collection of Existing Quality Documents, Procedures, Guidelines and Work Instructions.

§ Analysis of MOG Quality Documentation

§ Identification of gaps taking into account current MOG processes, applicable quality requirements, applicable international standards and ISO 900: 2015 requirements.

Phase two:-

§ 56 x listed MOG quality procedures and documents are required to be updated.

§ 11 x issuing of new specific quality procedures and operating work instructions.

Phase three:-

§ Verify the compliance of MOG quality procedures with MOG HSE IMS and the requirements defined in the quality documents.

The quality procedures and documents that are part of HSE IMS integrated management system (HSE IMS) of MOG of below listed facilities are required to be updated and enforced throughout establishing of new quality procedures in compliance to the latest quality assurance and control (QA/QC) international standards if necessary and where applicable :

· Abu-Attifel Onshore Oil Production Facility A/100

· El Feel Onshore Oil Production Facility

· Offshore Bouri Field that includes Offshore Production Platform DP3, Offshore Production Platform DP4 and Offshore Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) tanker known as GAZA

· Wafa Field

· Bahr Essalam Field & Sabratha Platform

· Mellitah Complex.