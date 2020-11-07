Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NOC National Oil : Production of Libyan crude oil exceeds one million barrels a day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 07:24am EST

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announces that it managed to raise production rates to 1036035 barrels a day.

Thanks to Allah first then to the employees of the oil sector in different parts of Libya who managed to accomplish these huge achievements which could have never been achieved without their intensified and exceptional efforts that were exerted under very difficult circumstances particularly the current financial circumstances that the sector goes through.

It is worth mentioning that the National Oil Corporation faces very big financial difficulties and a huge shortage of its budgets which led to accumulating of debts on the sector's companies and significant delay for the salaries of its service companies.

The National Oil Corporation asserts that it may not be able to sustain the current production levels and these levels may be reduced or totally ceased under the reluctance of some entities and their hindering of NOC's efforts to increase production and restore the prosperity of the national economy.

We will update you with all the developments in this respect one by one.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 12:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Production of Libyan crude oil exceeds one million barrels a day
PU
07:07aTurkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor as lira slides
RE
06:18aPwc affiliate quits as auditor of carlsberg india, declines to give opinion on results for second year - company, sources
RE
06:18aItaly approves 2.9 billion euros aid package after new virus curbs
RE
05:45aManufacturers Fare Better Than Many Service Providers in Covid-19 Economy
DJ
05:36aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani chaired a meeting to discuss World Bank stimulus...
PU
04:02aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : NIDC Drills 72 Oil, Gas Wells in 7 Months
PU
03:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's foreign trade maintains upward momentum in October
PU
03:18aESCWA : Number of passenger flights reduced by more than half in the Arab region due to COVID-19
PU
02:40aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
3Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : ANALYSIS: High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
5China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group