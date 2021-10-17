NOC National Oil : The National Oil Corporation, in cooperation with the Italian company Eni, inaugurates the desalination plant project at the Sabratha Cancer Institute.

Within the sustainable development programs of the National Oil Corporation, the project of a desalination plant at the Sabratha Cancer Institute was inaugurated to provide the institute's needs of fresh drinking water and various other uses in all departments of the institute such as laboratories and operations.

The project included drilling 3 water wells with a production capacity of 1000 cubic meters per day, designing, manufacturing and supplying a water treatment and desalination plant with a production capacity of 300 cubic meters per day.

The project consisted of constructing a water collection tank with a capacity of 170 cubic meters, comprehensive maintenance and providing pumps and pipes for the hospital's pumping station.

Other civil works accompanying the project included paving yards, landscaping and building a fence around the site as well as the installation of alarm and surveillance cameras.

In order to ensure the sustainability of the project, a number of technicians from hospital staff were trained to carry out the operating procedures for the station and carry out the necessary periodic maintenance work. Spare parts and operating supplies that suffice for several years were also supplied.

The project inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the Manager of the Sustainable Development Department, Mukhtar AbdelDaim, The Mayor of Sabratha, Mohammed Haslook and the Deputy Manager of the Institution, AbuAjaila AbuSaa.

Also in attendance was a member of the Sustainable Development Department, Ali Kridan, the Coordinator for ENI for Sustainable Projects, Abdraouf Mousa, and the the company's director of health, Ziad Shanta. Mr. Abdullah Oshah and other specialists from the Sabratha Cancer Institute were also in attendance.