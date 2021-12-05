NOC National Oil : Zallaf Libya Exploration and Production Oil & Gas Company.... TENDER NO. GS-079-2021

Zallaf Libya Exploration and Production Oil & Gas Company, announces for the below tender and invites for pre-qualification stage. Interested experienced and reputable Bidders specialized in providing similar services stated below are invited to submit all requirements for inclusion to the bidders list

TENDER NO. GS-079-2021

Provision of Catering and Cleaning Services at Erawin and Al Awinat Field

LOCATION: Erawin and Al Awinat Field

SCOPE OF WORK INCLUDES BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

• Provides full meals for Workers and visitors

• Provides cleaning services, laundry for workers and visitors

• Gardening services

• Provides necessary food supplies for personnel and security.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Interested Companies for the pre-qualification for above tender must satisfy the stipulated requirements and submit the required information listed below. Failure to submit any of the under listed documents will render automatic disqualification:

1. Letter on Company's letterhead addressed to the Contracts Department, including E-mail, Phone No., Mobile No. etc., stating expression of interest in participating in the pre-qualification.

2. The Participating Companies must have the necessary licenses. All legal documents to be valid for not less than six (6) months from the date of submission.

3. Organization Chart and involved staff experience (CVs).

4. Company profile with full details of similar contracts performed with relevant verifiable reference list of clients.

5The bidder should have a minimum of ten (10) years of experience related to the scope of work.

6. Submission of documents indicating the company's financial position for the last three (3) years, certified by an external financial auditor.

7Health, Safety, Environment (HSSE): The bidders shall provide the following:

• Company's approved HSE manual attached with the company's approved HSSE policy.

• Certificates of Health, Safety, Environmental (ISO-9001, ISO- 14001 & OSHAS-18001).

• Company's HSSE Procedures list.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS:

Local Companies:

• Copy of valid and official registration certificate with Chamber of Commerce.

• Copy of valid Business License.

• Original copy of valid Tax Certificate.

• The participating Company's registered activity should be agreed with Scope of Work of Service or project that will be implemented.

Foreign Companies:

• All documents indicating registration in the country of origin.

• Certificate of proof of tax payment and registration of the Chamber of Commerce.

• Provision of International Certificates (RPMS classification system).

IMPORTANT NOTES:

• The pre qualification request is not an invitation to tender. Company is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to include any respondent to this invitation or other company on any Bidders List or to award any form of contract.

• The Invitation to Tender (ITT) Package will only be issued to qualified companies that have been pre-qualified.

• Company will not be responsible for whatsoever costs incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this notice.

• Company shall deal only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents.

Qualification and registration requirements, and all documentations (USB / FLASH DISK) should be addressed and sent to:

To: Contracts Office Manager

Zallaf Exploration and Production Oil & Gas Company

Tripoli Tower, Tower 2, Floor 22

Tripoli, Libya

Subject: TENDER NO. GS-079-2021

Provision of Catering and Cleaning Services at Erawin

and Al Awinat Field

Documents shall be submitted through email at:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Deadline for submitting requirements - 20 December 2021