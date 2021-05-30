NOC National Oil : Chairman meets representatives of the Norwegian Company Equinor A.S.A.

Within the context of the continuing visits by senior executives of international oil and gas companies (NOC partners), Chairman of the Board of NOC, Mr. Mustafa Sanalla, received on Thursday 27th May 2021 in his office, a delegation from the Norwegian Company Equinor A.S.A. headed by Mr. Alessandri Cook, Vice President of the company, Mr. Paul McCafferty, Head of Exploration and Production and Mrs. Lindsay Gunaway, Head of Production. The meeting was also attended by Members of NOC Board Messrs. Abulqasem Shengher and Alamary Muhammad, and from Equinor/Libyan branch Mr. Pierre Marais General Manager of Equinor Libya and Mr. Fadel Herrib, Deputy GM of Equinor Libya.

Mr. Sanalla welcomed the representatives of Equinor and wished them a pleasant stay in Libya. He also emphasized NOC's insistence to continue cooperation with major international companies in the field of oil and gas investments in order to develop the oil industry in Libya and to transfer expertise, and also to rehabilitate the damaged oilfields, in addition to building capabilities and coordinate for technical training programs to enhance the efficiency of the oil industry workers and move forward the country's development.