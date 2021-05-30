Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NOC National Oil : Chairman meets representatives of the Norwegian Company Equinor A.S.A.

05/30/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Within the context of the continuing visits by senior executives of international oil and gas companies (NOC partners), Chairman of the Board of NOC, Mr. Mustafa Sanalla, received on Thursday 27th May 2021 in his office, a delegation from the Norwegian Company Equinor A.S.A. headed by Mr. Alessandri Cook, Vice President of the company, Mr. Paul McCafferty, Head of Exploration and Production and Mrs. Lindsay Gunaway, Head of Production. The meeting was also attended by Members of NOC Board Messrs. Abulqasem Shengher and Alamary Muhammad, and from Equinor/Libyan branch Mr. Pierre Marais General Manager of Equinor Libya and Mr. Fadel Herrib, Deputy GM of Equinor Libya.

Mr. Sanalla welcomed the representatives of Equinor and wished them a pleasant stay in Libya. He also emphasized NOC's insistence to continue cooperation with major international companies in the field of oil and gas investments in order to develop the oil industry in Libya and to transfer expertise, and also to rehabilitate the damaged oilfields, in addition to building capabilities and coordinate for technical training programs to enhance the efficiency of the oil industry workers and move forward the country's development.

Mr. Alessandri Cook expressed his happiness to be in Libya and to meet the Chairman and Members of NOC Board of Directors. He also pointed out that he wishes to open new horizons of cooperation in investments and performing studies for the development of the oil and gas fields. He affirmed that there are big opportunities for investment, especially that Libya is a promising market. He also indicated that Equinor is looking forward to more cooperation in this regard. The company's representatives also expressed their willingness to provide technical training for Libyan workers in the said fields.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 12:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA  : PM's address in the 77th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat'
PU
09:26aBitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448
RE
09:24aMonsoon likely to hit India's southwest coast around June 3- weather office
RE
09:08aS.Korea pledges bigger cuts to emissions, $5 mln for new green deal fund
RE
08:55aVietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing
RE
08:54aNOC NATIONAL OIL  : Chairman meets representatives of the Norwegian Company Equinor A.S.A.
PU
08:46aMonsoon likely to hit India's southwest coast around June 3- weather office
RE
08:05aEgypt raises price of subsidised vegetable oil as commodity markets surge
RE
06:55aBritain to build new flagship to promote trade
RE
06:18aBANK OF ISRAEL  : launches a public information campaign via various media, to enhance the public's awareness of the use of the Credit Data System
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche
2Britain to build new flagship to promote trade
3Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448
4Monsoon likely to hit India's southwest coast around June 3- weather office
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : UK's Vodafone to build research centre in Dresden

HOT NEWS