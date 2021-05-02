NOC National Oil : Mustafa Sanalla receives Mr. Jan Kubis, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to Libya and they discuss the impact of the lack of budgets and the conditions of workers in the sector

Mr. Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), received on Sunday, May 2, 2021, Mr. Jan Kubis, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya and his accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation in Tripoli.

During the meeting, the general situation in the oil sector was discussed, as Mr. Mustafa Sanalla briefed Mr. Kubis on the challenges facing the sector in light of the interruption of budgets and their impact on the progress of operations in the sector and the difficult conditions faced by workers in the sector at all levels due to the lack of budgets.

For his part, Mr. Jan Kubis stressed the need to continue oil production operations and to create all appropriate conditions for the sector to ensure the continuation of production and the UN Support Mission in Libya will spare no effort to support the National Oil Corporation and stability in the State of Libya.