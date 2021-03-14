Log in
NOC National Oil : SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas ....ADVERTISEMENT NO. (03/ 2021)

03/14/2021 | 12:01pm GMT
SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas announces the bidding of the following project: -

Project Title &Description

Project No.

Tender

Document

Fees in

(L.D)

Last day for bid submission

Before

12:00 PM

1

Phase 2 Upgrade of Fire Fighting Facilities at the Naphtha Tank-1501 Area:

The objective of this project is to upgrade the Fire Fighting Facilities at the Naphtha Tank TK-1501 area with a new reliable and adequate system complying with all applicable Codes, Standards, publications and Company Specifications. (as per details mentioned in the scope of work).

TP-212311-SF

3,000

L.D

Sunday, 25th April,

2021

We urge all specialized companiesthat consider themselves qualified to execute the above-mentioned project, and wish to participate, to contact Secretariat of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega to purchase tender document at non-refundable indicated fee against the project, payment, Cash or by certified cheque. The following documents are required: -

  • A copy of the Company's Commercial Register (Valid).
  • A copy of a valid License to Run Business.
  • A copy of a valid certificate proving payment of tax.
  • Financial position of the Company for the last three years.
  • A Copy of the Authorization given by the Ministry for Economy and Trade to carry out Business in Libya (for Foreign Companies Only).
  • A Prove of Ability & Experience to carry out the required work.
  • Bidders who wish to submit their offers in solidarity with other registered Contractor must provide a Solidarity Agreement signed and attested by Public Notary.

NOTE: -

The Solidarity Agreement should contain statement that the Parties of the Agreement shall be jointly and individually responsible for executing the above mention project as per Scope of Work stated in the tender documents.

It must be stated in the Agreement the name of the person who is authorized to finalize contract procedure with Sirte oil co.

-Tender documents can be purchased weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) during working hours, (10:00 to 12:00 Libya Time) as from:

Sunday, March 14th , 2021 until Sunday, March 28th , 2021.

For any information or clarifications, please contact the following telephone numbers:

Direct phone & fax 00218- 064-7623113

or through telephone exchange 00218 61 2230216 - 25 ext. 22053 & 22054. Mobile Numbers: 0925763652/ 0918090714

You can also visit SOC website (www.sirteoil.com.ly) and National Oil Corporation site

or Contact us on the following e-mail address ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).

.BID SUBMISSION RULES:

-Bids must be in full compliance with the tender specifications and conditions provided with it. Any bids not in compliance will be ignored.

-Bids must be submitted in separate well-sealed envelopes and stamped by the Company's official stamp. The project title & project reference number must be written on the envelops.

  • The first envelop contains the Technical offer (1 Original + 2 Copies + One CD) and the Un-Priced Commercial Tender (1 Original+1 Copy)
  • The second envelope contains the Commercial offer (1 Original+ 1 copy).
  • The third envelope contains the contractor legal documents.
  • The fourth envelope contains the certified cheque (Bid Bond).

The certified cheque (Bid Bond) is to be issued by a known bank operating in Libya, worth (0.5%) of bid price must be also submitted in a separate sealed envelope. Bid offers not containing certified cheques/ bid bonds, will be rejected. Cheques/bids bond will be cancelled and returned to unsuccessful bidders, after award of the bid.

-Winner of the bid must submit a certified cheque worth 10% of contract price agreed to, as a final insurance, within 10 days of notification of contract award and will be returned to the contractor after one year of completing the project. The initial (0.5%) cheque will be cancelled and returned to bidder.

-Bids MUST be delivered to the office of the Secretary of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega.

-Companies interested in purchasing tender documents should present a letter authorizing their representative by name, to receive the document on behalf of the company, and copy of representative's passport including a copy of the entry stamp should be sent to SOC Main Tenders Committee 72hours before arrival to Brega, in order to issue necessary Oilfield passes.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 12:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
