NOC National Oil : The Chairman of the Board of Directors Participates in the 40th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of African Petroleum Producing Countries (APPO)

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanallah, participated in the 40th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of African Petroleum Producing Countries, which was held via videoconference, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Mohamed Arkab, the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining, whose country presides over the current session of the organization. After listening to the opening remarks by the Chairman of the Meeting and by Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the Secretary General of the Organization, the Meeting discussed and approved conducting a study on the future of oil and gas industry in Africa.