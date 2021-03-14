Log in
NOC National Oil : The Chairman of the Board of Directors Participates in the 40th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of African Petroleum Producing Countries (APPO)

03/14/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanallah, participated in the 40th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of African Petroleum Producing Countries, which was held via videoconference, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Mohamed Arkab, the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining, whose country presides over the current session of the organization. After listening to the opening remarks by the Chairman of the Meeting and by Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the Secretary General of the Organization, the Meeting discussed and approved conducting a study on the future of oil and gas industry in Africa.

The Meeting also took note of the report of the organization's Executive Board and the report of the Energy Investment Corporation in Africa (AEICORP), established by APPO organization. Finally, the Meeting accepted the invitation by Algeria to host the next Ministerial Council meeting It is noteworthy that APPO, which was founded in 1987, includes in its membership 15 African Countries, including Libya, in addition to three Countries as observers. The organization aims to enhance coordination of oil and gas policies and strategies in Member Countries and support the African oil and oil products importing Countries in meeting their fuel demand.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 17:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
