NOC National Oil : The Chairman of the Board of Directors meets with the Mayor of Ghat Municipality alongside representatives of Ghat within the House of Representatives (HOR) and the High Council of State (HCS)

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Eng. Mustafa Sanalla met with the Mayor of Ghat Municipality, Dr. Musa Al-Mahdi, as well as Mr. Nasr Muhammad, a representative in the HOR from the city of Ghat, and Mr. Abkada Al-Koni, representative from the city of Ghat in the HCS, and Dr. Al-Khair Beka, an advisor in the HOR as well as a elder of Ghat. Others present were Dr. Ibrahim Al-Sadiq, an activist from the city of Ghat and a faculty member at the University of Tripoli, and Mr.Mokhtar Abdedayem, the Manager of the Sustainable Development Department at the National Oil Corporation. The meeting was held on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

The discussions were focused around meeting the urgent needs of the Ghat Municipality, as it is one of the areas of operations of the NOC, and the possibility of the National Oil Corporation's contribution to solving some of the issues that the Municipality of Ghat continues to suffers from. These issues included the reactivation Ghat Airport into service and the provision of aviation fuel to begin operating flights to and from Ghat Airport, as well as help in providing for any other needs which airlines might require.

Other topics discussed were the follow-up strategy for the future arrival of fuel to the municipality of Ghat after the four convoys carrying fuel departed to the southern regions during the past few days. Several other issues of interest to the region and the residents of the municipality of Ghat were discussed.

Eng. Mustafa Sanalla stressed that the NOC will continue to support the neighboring areas of its operations in any way it can, despite working with low budgets and reiterated the urgent need to continue conducting the NOC's work and development in the sector.

With regard to Ghat Airport, Sanalla stressed the importance of Ghat Airport to the residents of the south of Libya and the people of Ghat in particular, especially as road conditions remained poor in the south in general, adding that the Brega Oil Company will provide a sufficient amount of aviation fuel to operate the airport after ensuring that the storage requirements for this sensitive product are available inside the warehouse as a result of the airport being out of use for such a long time. Sanalla stated that the NOC will also, through the Department of Sustainable Development, contribute to providing some of the requirements needed when they are available like fire engines to motivate airlines to re-open their flights towards Ghat Airport once again.

Eng. Mustafa Sanalla added that the NOC has strategic projects that have been studied and are ready for implementation, projects that serve the entire southern region and need only funding by the state to allocate the sufficient budgets for the NOC to begin implementation process. The most important of these projects is the construction of the South Refinery, and the Cooking Gas extraction project from gas burned in the El Sharara field, adding that the National Unity Government has been addressed regarding this matter, in the hope that the required budgets will be approved and allocated, given the importance of these projects to our people in the south and the country in general.