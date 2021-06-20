Log in
NOC National Oil : The Chairman of the Board of Directors receives the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Libya

06/20/2021 | 11:49am EDT
The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, received on Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021 at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, His Excellency the Ambassador of the Czech Republic Jan Vycital, in the presence of the Manager of the International Cooperation Office of the NOC, Mr. Salah bin Ali.

During the meeting, many topics were discussed, most notably the consolidation of joint cooperation in the field of oil and gas, especially after the encouraging stability of the security situation, which will allow the return of international companies to invest and push the wheel of economic development.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 20 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 15:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
