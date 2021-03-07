Log in
NOC National Oil : The National Oil Corporation participates in the 14th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting

03/07/2021 | 06:01am EST
The National Oil Corporation participated in the Ministerial Meeting (No. 14) of the OPEC + alliance held via videoconference, on Thursday 4th March 2021.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Taher Najah, the technical advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the member of the OPEC Economic Commission Board, representing HE Eng. Mustafa Sanallah. The meeting assessed the state of the oil market in terms of supplies, demand and commercial stocks and reviewed the conformity levels of the Member States participating in the Declaration of Cooperation and decided to maintain the current production rates of most member states of the alliance until the end of April 2021. As the pandemic continues to impact the oil market fundamentals, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed the continuation of reducing its daily production by the amount of one million barrel per day until the end of April to support market stability. The meeting also agreed to hold the next Ministerial Meeting on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 11:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
