NOC supports reconstruction at the University of Benghazi

09/16/2020 | 06:20am EDT

15 September 2020 -- The National Oil Corporation (NOC)'s Sustainable Development Department today handed over equipment to the Maintenance and Operations Department at the University of Benghazi.

The equipment included carpentry, electrical, and plumbing tools, electrical generators, surface, and submersible pumps, as well as occupational safety equipment such as shoes, uniforms, and gloves.

This contribution is part of NOC's ongoing effort to support reconstruction at the University of Benghazi in which it has pledged to help meet the needs of the Maintenance and Operation Department which will play such a vital role in the future maintenance of the university and its facilities.

The handover ceremony was attended by Dr. Ezzadine Al-Darsi, Dean of the University of Benghazi, Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Ghazali, Vice Dean for Scientific Affairs at the University, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Public Relations Coordinator at NOC Benghazi Branch, Mohammed Al Jehani, and Haitham Al-Manghoush, representing NOC's Sustainable Development Department.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:19:01 UTC
