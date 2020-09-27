Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NOGA National Oil & Gas Authority : Tatweer Petroleum and Eni Sign a Joint Study Agreement for Offshore Block 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 11:40am EDT

Manama (21st, 9, 2020) - As part of its mission to explore and develop the oil and gas fields of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Tatweer Petroleum signed a Joint Study Agreement with Italian company Eni, one of the major integrated energy companies operating in some 70 countries around the world, on 13 September 2020 , to conduct a joint study on Offshore Block 2 located in the territorial waters of the Kingdom of Bahrain with an area of 2,230 Sqkm.

The purpose of the Agreement is to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of Offshore Block 2 through an integrated interpretation and assessment of the geological and geophysical data relevant to the area.
Mr. Al Ansari, General Manager Exploration and Development highly appreciated the support and guidance of H.E. Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil in this vital sector, praising the fruitful and continuous cooperation with the Italian company Eni in the development of the oil sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain since the signing of the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for Offshore Block 1 in May 2019, in addition to the Memorandum of Understanding with respect to Renewable Energy and the supply of LNG and Exploration in May 2020. He reaffirmed that the agreements have strengthened cooperation with Eni and ensured the exchange of information and expertise in common areas related to development programs in the oil and gas and energy sectors.

Mr. Al Ansari noted that the Joint Study Agreement with Eni is a major positive step towards exploring the Kingdom's natural resources and enables Tatweer Petroleum to benefit from Eni's extensive expertise in this field, in line with the efforts that the Kingdom is making in implementing a number of vital projects aimed at exploiting prospective resources.

Disclaimer

NOGA - National Oil & Gas Authority published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 15:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pValentino picks Milan over Paris for rare live fashion show
RE
12:10pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : Remarks by the Director of OPEC's Research Division
PU
12:07pAlvarez & Marsal appointed administrator of NMC healthcare in the UAE
RE
12:02pTop Democrat expresses hope deal can be reached with White House on COVID-19 relief
RE
11:50aCorrection to Grocers Stockpile 'Pandemic Pallets' Article
DJ
11:48aValentino picks Milan over Paris for rare live fashion show
RE
11:46aJudge plans to decide on TikTok U.S. app store ban by end of day
RE
11:40aNOGA NATIONAL OIL & GAS AUTHORITY : Tatweer Petroleum and Eni Sign a Joint Study Agreement for Offshore Block 2
PU
11:31aSwiss voters clearly reject curbs on EU immigration
RE
11:17aProces will also allow the group of entities to secure an additional $325 millionfinancing facility whilst protecting the businesses from creditor action -statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to build large CO2-free hydrogen production plant in Bavaria
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
3WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Q2 2020 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
5ALLIANZ SE : Italy ramps up pressure on Atlantia to reach motorway unit deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group