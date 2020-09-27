NOGA National Oil & Gas Authority : Tatweer Petroleum and Eni Sign a Joint Study Agreement for Offshore Block 2

Manama (21st, 9, 2020) - As part of its mission to explore and develop the oil and gas fields of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Tatweer Petroleum signed a Joint Study Agreement with Italian company Eni, one of the major integrated energy companies operating in some 70 countries around the world, on 13 September 2020 , to conduct a joint study on Offshore Block 2 located in the territorial waters of the Kingdom of Bahrain with an area of 2,230 Sqkm.

The purpose of the Agreement is to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of Offshore Block 2 through an integrated interpretation and assessment of the geological and geophysical data relevant to the area.

Mr. Al Ansari, General Manager Exploration and Development highly appreciated the support and guidance of H.E. Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil in this vital sector, praising the fruitful and continuous cooperation with the Italian company Eni in the development of the oil sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain since the signing of the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for Offshore Block 1 in May 2019, in addition to the Memorandum of Understanding with respect to Renewable Energy and the supply of LNG and Exploration in May 2020. He reaffirmed that the agreements have strengthened cooperation with Eni and ensured the exchange of information and expertise in common areas related to development programs in the oil and gas and energy sectors.

Mr. Al Ansari noted that the Joint Study Agreement with Eni is a major positive step towards exploring the Kingdom's natural resources and enables Tatweer Petroleum to benefit from Eni's extensive expertise in this field, in line with the efforts that the Kingdom is making in implementing a number of vital projects aimed at exploiting prospective resources.