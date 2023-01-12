NOPA December U.S. soy crush seen at 182.907 million bushels

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in
December likely dropped from the same month a year earlier as
harsh winter weather curtailed processing at plants in parts of
the Midwest and Plains, analysts said ahead of a monthly
National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on
Tuesday.
NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans
processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed
182.907 million bushels last month, according to the average of
estimates from 10 analysts.
If realized, the monthly crush would be up 2.1% from the
179.184 million bushels processed by NOPA members in November,
but down 1.9% from an all-time record monthly crush of 186.438
million bushels in December 2021. It would also be the smallest
December crush in three years.
The estimate implies a daily crush rate of 5.900 million
bushels, which would be down from 5.973 million bushels a day in
November.
Frigid temperatures and heavy snow across parts of the
central United States curbed operations and disrupted
transportation around several facilities, some analysts said.
Estimates for the December 2022 crush ranged from 174.380
million to 188.000 million bushels, with a median of 184.107
million bushels.
The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m.
CST (1700 GMT) on Tuesday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th
of each month, or the next business day.
Soyoil supplies held by NOPA members as of Dec. 31 were
projected at 1.725 billion pounds, according to the average of
estimates gathered from seven analysts.
If realized, the soyoil stocks would be up 5.8% from the
1.630 billion pounds at the end of November but down 15.1% from
the 2.031 billion pounds at the end of December 2021.
Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.679 billion to 1.775
billion pounds, with a median of 1.725 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)