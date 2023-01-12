Advanced search
NOPA December U.S. soy crush seen at 182.907 million bushels

01/12/2023 | 05:48pm EST
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in December likely dropped from the same month a year earlier as harsh winter weather curtailed processing at plants in parts of the Midwest and Plains, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 182.907 million bushels last month, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts.

If realized, the monthly crush would be up 2.1% from the 179.184 million bushels processed by NOPA members in November, but down 1.9% from an all-time record monthly crush of 186.438 million bushels in December 2021. It would also be the smallest December crush in three years.

The estimate implies a daily crush rate of 5.900 million bushels, which would be down from 5.973 million bushels a day in November.

Frigid temperatures and heavy snow across parts of the central United States curbed operations and disrupted transportation around several facilities, some analysts said.

Estimates for the December 2022 crush ranged from 174.380 million to 188.000 million bushels, with a median of 184.107 million bushels.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Tuesday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies held by NOPA members as of Dec. 31 were projected at 1.725 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from seven analysts.

If realized, the soyoil stocks would be up 5.8% from the 1.630 billion pounds at the end of November but down 15.1% from the 2.031 billion pounds at the end of December 2021.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.679 billion to 1.775 billion pounds, with a median of 1.725 billion pounds. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
