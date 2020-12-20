Log in
NOPSEMA reinforces offshore obligations under new compliance plan

12/20/2020 | 11:21pm EST
NOPSEMA reinforces offshore obligations under new compliance plan

NOPSEMA reinforces offshore obligations under new compliance plan

News announcement - Published 21 December, 2020

NOPSEMA is implementing a compliance plan to reinforce legal requirements regarding the removal of property associated with offshore petroleum activities, under section 572 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006.

Section 572 of the Act places duties on titleholders in relation to the maintenance and removal of structures, equipment and property brought onto title.

The compliance plan is being implemented to provide greater clarity of removal of property requirements. Compliance actions will include the issuance of Directions to some titleholders specific to decommissioning and end of life requirements, providing certainty to industry regarding their regulatory obligations.

The triggers for issuing Directions include, but aren't limited to, a pending sale, the time a facility has been in a non-production state, and/or an apparent lack of planning for decommissioning.

Due to the nature of Directions issued in connection with the section 572 compliance plan, they may be in‑force for an extended period, until NOPSEMA is satisfied that requirements of the direction are met (which may include the facility being decommissioned and the property removed).

Issuing Directions provides the Commonwealth with certain legal protections, with non-compliance amounting to a serious offence under the Act.

The commencement of the compliance plan follows NOPSEMA engaging in public consultation over its Section 572 Maintenance and removal of property regulatory policy, and its subsequent adoption.

This compliance plan has been developed in accordance with the wider expectations of government, set out in the Ministerial Statement of Expectations for NOPSEMA.

Further, NOPSEMA recognises the value of the findings and recommendations of the recent Walker Review and this plan is part of a broader application of them.

Maintenance and removal of property requirements were highlighted in a special edition of NOPSEMA's quarterly magazine, The Regulator, issued earlier this month. The special edition of the magazine can be found here.

- ENDS -

Contact: Nicholas Page, Manager Communications & Stakeholder Relations

T: 08 6188 8752 | m: 0476 827 635 | e:communications@nopsema.gov.au

Due to the complex and technical nature of NOPSEMA's work, media enquiries are best addressed in writing via email to ensure a thorough response to questions can be provided.

About NOPSEMA

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) is Australia's independent expert regulator for health and safety, environmental management, structural and well integrity for offshore petroleum facilities and activities in Commonwealth waters.

By law, offshore petroleum activities cannot commence before NOPSEMA has assessed and accepted detailed risk management plans documenting and demonstrating how an organisation will manage the risks to health and safety to as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP) and risks to the environment to ALARP and with acceptable impacts.

For more information see nopsema.gov.au

Disclaimer

NOPSEMA - National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 04:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
