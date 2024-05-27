NORTH KOREA SAYS CAUSE OF ACCIDENT WAS OPERATIONAL RELIABILITY OF NEWLY DEVELOPED ROCKET MOTOR -KCNA
Egypt has to raise bread prices but will still be largely subsidized, PM says
Shares of China Evergrande's EV unit soar after liquidators' stake sale deal
US lawmaker tells Taiwan weapons are coming, China drills show deterrence need
Brazil surpasses Belgium as top export market for Chinese EVs, hybrids, data shows
In China, Starbucks tries to avoid price war but gets dragged into discounting
