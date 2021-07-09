Log in
NORTHERN INDEPENDENT PETROLEUM MARKETERS VISITS DPR

07/09/2021 | 11:28am EDT
The Director/CEO, DPR, Engr. Sarki Auwalu received the leadership of Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers forum led by the Chairman, Alhaji Musa Maikifi on a courtesy visit in Abuja on Friday.

The Chairman stated that the purpose of the visit was to congratulate the Director/CEO on his tremendous achievements recorded in the Nigerian oil and gas industry since his well deserved appointment and to provide some operational feedbacks that requires the collaboration of DPR and IPMAN for seamless business operations.

Sarki in his response thanked the delegation for the visit and reiterated that DPR as a business enabler and opportunity provider creates guidelines and policies that will flourish stakeholders investments. He re-emphasized that he prefers more royalties and more volumes than penalties as that will make the investment and economy grow bigger.

He assured the delegation of his commitment to review all operational feedbacks highlighted during the visit and promised that necessary actions will be taken accordingly.

He reiterated the Federal Government declaration of the Decade of Gas (DoG) and urged the marketers to tap into the opportunities as Gas resources will be the future energy.

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 15:27:07 UTC.


HOT NEWS