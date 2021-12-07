NORWAY GOVERNMENT SAYS AIRLINE SEAT TAX ALSO SUSPENDED FOR MARCH

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
The genomic revolution
The Cannabis Industry
Lets all cycle!
In Vino Veritas
Place your bets
Semiconductors
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The genomic revolution
The Cannabis Industry
Lets all cycle!
In Vino Veritas
Place your bets
Semiconductors
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
NORWAY GOVERNMENT SAYS AIRLINE SEAT TAX ALSO SUSPENDED FOR MARCH
12/07/2021 | 01:29pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
NORWAY GOVERNMENT SAYS AIRLINE SEAT TAX ALSO SUSPENDED FOR MARCH
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30p
Software company iMyFone launches real-time voice changer
SE
01:29p
Norway government says airline seat tax also suspended for march
RE
01:29p
Discord begins testing premium subscriptions in creator economy push
RE
01:29p
Quebec unlocks world's only maple syrup strategic reserve to keep pancake lovers happy
RE
01:26p
Ex-Libor trader Tom Hayes's attempt to appeal conviction provisionally blocked
RE
01:25p
EIA expects U.S. power use to rise 2% in 2021 as economy recovers
RE
01:22p
Senate confirms Rosenworcel to new term on U.S. FCC
RE
01:19p
Norway's finance minister says the airplane seat tax will be suspended in january and february
RE
01:18p
Britain's Tesco outperforming rivals, but strike threat grows
RE
01:16p
USDA to announce $700 million in biofuel grants on Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2
Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3
Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4
Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5
INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
More news
HOT NEWS
NOVAVAX, INC.
+23.91%
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief
SILICON MOTION TECHN.
+13.85%
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $200 million worth of its shares.
MONDAY.COM LTD.
+12.10%
Certain Options of monday.com Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-DEC-2021.
RECTICEL
+8.02%
Recticel shares jump after investor vote hampers rival's hostile bid
VOLKSWAGEN AG
+8.63%
Volkswagen Prepares Porsche IPO, Handelsblatt Reports
KANSAI SUPER MARKET .
-22.42%
Japan court overturns suspension of Kansai Super, H2O merger
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave