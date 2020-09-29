Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NORWAY'S LEDERNE LABOUR UNION SAYS IT WORKERS IN THE OIL INDUSTRY WILL GO ON STRIKE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

NORWAY'S LEDERNE LABOUR UNION SAYS IT WORKERS IN THE OIL INDUSTRY WILL GO ON STRIKE

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.76% 40.48 Delayed Quote.-36.65%
WTI -0.71% 38.77 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aANALYSTS' VIEW : Investors react to first Trump-Biden election debate
RE
12:27aLarge Norway oilfield to shut as workers go on strike
RE
12:21aS&p 500 futures extend losses, fall 0.85% in asia
RE
12:19aOil extends losses as rising COVID-19 cases fuel demand concerns
RE
12:18aChina data lifts Asian stocks but caution returns after chaotic debate
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Drilling Update     30 September 2020
PU
12:11aChina data lifts Asian stocks but caution returns after chaotic debate
RE
12:01aNorway oil strike could cut output by some 470,000 barrels of oil per day, the norwegian oil and gas association says
RE
12:01aDavid Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 bln a year to protect nature
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Canada lawyers asks judge to keep Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case 'on the straig..
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : says its COVID-19 treatment reduces viral levels, impr..
5FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. : FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group