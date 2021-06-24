Log in
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory Board and Provides Results of Its 2021 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

06/24/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on June 24, 2021 at 02.00 p.m. CEST. Shareholders representing a total of 8.83% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 27, 2021 were represented by proxy.

All proposed resolutions submitted to the AGM were approved, including the nomination to the Supervisory Board of Susan Coles, Dr. Martine van Vugt and Gregory Weaver and the adoption of the financial results for the fiscal year 2020. The full list of resolutions can be found below. The details of NOXXON’s Supervisory Board including members’ bios are available on the company’s website.

I am delighted to welcome Susan, Martine and Greg to the NOXXON Supervisory Board. All three of our new colleagues bring in valuable experience and insight, covering medical expertise, clinical development, financing and business development. Their expertise will add to the strength of the NOXXON team, and we look forward to working closely with our CEO Aram to deliver on our ambitious strategy, with data from the Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in brain cancer due in Q4 2021,said Dr. Maurizio PetitBon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NOXXON.

Item

 

Resolution

2.d: Adoption of the annual accounts 2020

 

Accepted

2.e: Release from liability of the sole member of the board of directors

 

Accepted

2.f: Release from liability of the members of the supervisory board

 

Accepted

3: Re-appointment of Dr. A. Mangasarian as member of the board of directors

 

Accepted

4.a: Appointment of Susan Coles as member of the supervisory board

 

Accepted

4.b: Appointment of Dr. Martine van Vugt as member of the supervisory board

 

Accepted

4.c: Appointment of Gregory Weaver as member of the supervisory board

 

Accepted

5: Appointment of Baker Tilly (Netherlands) N.V. as statutory auditor for the financial year 2021

 

Accepted

6: Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to the increase of authorised share capital

 

Accepted

7: Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to introducing a transitional provision to increase the authorised share capital

 

Accepted

8: Delegation to the board of directors to issue ordinary shares and to limit or exclude any pre-emptive rights in connection therewith

 

Accepted

9: Renewal delegation to the board of directors to acquire shares

 

Accepted

10: Change of the remuneration in the form of shares and rights to subscribe for shares for the members of the board of directors and the supervisory board

 

Accepted

11: Amendment of Sec. 3.4 of the Remuneration Policy regarding the compensation structure of nonexecutive directors in relation to grant of options

 

Accepted

12: Amendment of Sec. 3.6 of the Remuneration Policy regarding the compensation for membership of a committee

 

Accepted

The presentation outlining the agenda items and voting results of the AGM is available online. The minutes of the AGM will soon be made available on the NOXXON website (www.noxxon.com).

 

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON’s lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and based on the trial results, including overall survival and safety profile, further studies are being planned in pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. A trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered interim data from the first two cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.


© Business Wire 2021
