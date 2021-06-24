NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory Board and Provides Results of Its 2021 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on June 24, 2021 at 02.00 p.m. CEST. Shareholders representing a total of 8.83% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 27, 2021 were represented by proxy.

All proposed resolutions submitted to the AGM were approved, including the nomination to the Supervisory Board of Susan Coles, Dr. Martine van Vugt and Gregory Weaver and the adoption of the financial results for the fiscal year 2020. The full list of resolutions can be found below. The details of NOXXON’s Supervisory Board including members’ bios are available on the company’s website.

“I am delighted to welcome Susan, Martine and Greg to the NOXXON Supervisory Board. All three of our new colleagues bring in valuable experience and insight, covering medical expertise, clinical development, financing and business development. Their expertise will add to the strength of the NOXXON team, and we look forward to working closely with our CEO Aram to deliver on our ambitious strategy, with data from the Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in brain cancer due in Q4 2021,” said Dr. Maurizio PetitBon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NOXXON.

Item Resolution 2.d: Adoption of the annual accounts 2020 Accepted 2.e: Release from liability of the sole member of the board of directors Accepted 2.f: Release from liability of the members of the supervisory board Accepted 3: Re-appointment of Dr. A. Mangasarian as member of the board of directors Accepted 4.a: Appointment of Susan Coles as member of the supervisory board Accepted 4.b: Appointment of Dr. Martine van Vugt as member of the supervisory board Accepted 4.c: Appointment of Gregory Weaver as member of the supervisory board Accepted 5: Appointment of Baker Tilly (Netherlands) N.V. as statutory auditor for the financial year 2021 Accepted 6: Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to the increase of authorised share capital Accepted 7: Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to introducing a transitional provision to increase the authorised share capital Accepted 8: Delegation to the board of directors to issue ordinary shares and to limit or exclude any pre-emptive rights in connection therewith Accepted 9: Renewal delegation to the board of directors to acquire shares Accepted 10: Change of the remuneration in the form of shares and rights to subscribe for shares for the members of the board of directors and the supervisory board Accepted 11: Amendment of Sec. 3.4 of the Remuneration Policy regarding the compensation structure of nonexecutive directors in relation to grant of options Accepted 12: Amendment of Sec. 3.6 of the Remuneration Policy regarding the compensation for membership of a committee Accepted

The presentation outlining the agenda items and voting results of the AGM is available online. The minutes of the AGM will soon be made available on the NOXXON website (www.noxxon.com).

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON’s lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and based on the trial results, including overall survival and safety profile, further studies are being planned in pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. A trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered interim data from the first two cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

