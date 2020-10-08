Log in
NP Digital Wins Two OMMA Awards for Excellence in Search Marketing & Supporting Corporate Responsibility

10/08/2020 | 07:03am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital has been awarded for its excellence in search marketing with a MediaPost OMMA Award for their work with Adobe, and for their valuable support of Mayvenn during its #SaveTheSalon corporate responsibility campaign. NP Digital’s recognition highlights their innovative approach to SEO and content creation, and their dedication to supporting initiatives that drive impact for local communities.

“We are so proud of the work we have supported our clients on this year and the results they have produced given the unique circumstances with these trying times, said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “To be able to have the opportunity to support our clients' businesses while also helping them help people and society is an honor for NP Digital.” As a renowned publisher and resource for marketing and advertising professionals, MediaPost honors agencies who demonstrate innovation and creativity through their annual OMMA Awards. In 2020, MediaPost proudly celebrated 40 of the most cutting-edge digital campaigns from agencies around the world.

Adobe’s New Website Launch wins in Online Advertising Category for Best SEO Campaign
While the Adobe name is prolific, Adobe XD was considered a challenger brand in the UX/UI space and approached NP Digital to help increase brand awareness, generate conversation with new audiences and establish Adobe XD as an authority. NP Digital partnered with Adobe XD to develop a comprehensive plan that leveraged NP Digital’s expertise in SEO and content strategy and creation, which not only fulfilled, but exceeded Adobe XD’s goals. 

In just the first quarter, NP Digital was able to drive positive business impact by increasing product downloads by more than 5%, surpassing monthly traffic goals by 73% and securing 65 Google Quick Answer Box Featured Snippets.

Mayvenn’s “#SaveTheSalon” wins in Activism/Public Service Category for Best Corporate Responsibility Campaign
Mayvenn has a mission to empower salon owners and stylists while providing easy access to high quality hair and services through their simple platform that connects stylists and customers through their Free Install and Wig Customization services. With the onset of COVID-19 in the U.S. (March 2020), salon services were halted across the nation, deeply affecting Mayvenn’s stylist community and their innovative Free Install Program. 

To support their network of stylists during this difficult time, Mayvenn developed the #SaveTheSalon campaign. Leveraging the power of content creation, social media and Digital PR to amplify their message, Mayvenn successfully raised over $1.25 million (exceeding their goal of $1 million) to provide 2,500 stylists with valuable funds to sustain their businesses. NP Digital is proud to support Mayvenn’s community-building initiatives and continues to partner with Mayvenn in creating a robust and thriving platform for stylists and their customers. 

About NP Digital
NP Digital is a marketing agency built and run by marketers, not bankers. That independence sets us apart and allows us to serve our clients with speed, efficiency and creativity. Applying a holistic vision with specialist execution, the NP Digital team is driven to deliver the right content in the right context at scale. Our expertise in organic search optimization, content marketing, paid search, programmatic advertising, social media marketing, strategy, and data and analytics has led to valuable, lasting partnerships with some of the world’s most important brands. Learn more about NP Digital at npdigital.com.

About the OMMA Awards
Produced and hosted by MediaPost, the OMMA Awards (Online Marketing Media and Advertising) annually celebrates and honors agencies and advertisers that showcase innovation in digital marketing and advertising. 

About MediaPost
MediaPost is a publishing and conference company with a mission to provide valuable resources to media, marketing and advertising professionals through numerous channels such as blogs, newsletters, directories, conferences and annual awards. The OMMA Awards are one of MediaPost’s 40, highly recognized annual events that highlights the most important news, innovations and trailblazers in the industry.

Kimberly Deese
NP Digital
5309080666
kdeese@npdigital.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

