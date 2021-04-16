Log in
NPA Announces Chalasani, Tetzlaff Win Awards of Highest Distinction

04/16/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) today announced that Sreekanth Chalasani, Ph.D. and Julie Tetzlaff, Ph.D. are the 2021 winners of the organization's two most prestigious awards for exceptional service to the postdoctoral scholar community.

National Postdoctoral Association

Chalasani, associate professor at the Molecular Neurobiology Laboratory at the Salk Institute, was announced as the winner of the 2021 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award among an exceptional field of finalists. Tetzlaff, associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, was recognized by peers across the nation as the winner of the 2021 NPA Distinguished Service Award.

The NPA Gallagher Mentor Award recognizes the very best of mentors across the nation who advocate for postdoctoral scholars, celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion values and empower their postdoc scholars to succeed.

"A great expert is a person who has made all the mistakes," explained John Beacom, Ph.D., winner of the Mentor Award last year. "A great mentor is a person who will share those mistakes so others can avoid them."

"I am deeply honored to be selected as the NPA Gallagher Mentor of the Year from the National Postdoc Association," said Chalasani. "I would like to thank my current and former postdocs, all of whom have helped me become a better mentor. I also congratulate all of the award finalists for their fantastic work supporting postdocs."

The NPA Distinguished Service Award recognizes the highest appreciation for an individual that has demonstrated a profound, sustained, or leadership contribution to improving the postdoctoral experience. "The postdoctoral community is fortunate to have the NPA advocating on their behalf to improve the postdoctoral experience," commented Tetzlaff. "I thank them for giving me this award and bringing even more positive visibility to postdocs everywhere."

"Drs. Chalasani and Tetzlaff are receiving the highest honors that the NPA awards," stated NPA Board chair Stephanie Eberle, M.Ed. "In their own exceptional ways, they have excelled at creating agency and opportunity for postdoctoral scholars to succeed and advance in their work and careers."

The two awards were presented at the 2021 NPA Annual Conference before a record audience of postdoctoral scholars, faculty members, industry leaders and academic administrators.

Learn more: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/2021AC

About National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its 18,000 individual and 215 organizational members.

News Source: National Postdoctoral Association

Related link: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/npa-announces-chalasani-tetzlaff-win-awards-of-highest-distinction/

