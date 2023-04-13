STORY: National Public Radio has decided to stop using Twitter.

It follows a dispute between the U.S. public broadcaster and Twitter...

over the label it's applied to NPR's accounts on the platform...

which implies government involvement in its editorial content.

NPR said on Wednesday Twitter refused its repeated requests to remove the inaccurate label of "state-affiliated media", now changed to "government-funded media."

It said: "We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility..."

The outlet encouraged people to instead subscribe to its newsletters and follow NPR on other social media.

The BBC, the national broadcaster of the UK, has also been at loggerheads with Twitter over its own labelling.

It objected when Twitter described it as "government-funded media" which has now been changed to "publicly funded media."

Twitter has been marked by chaos and uncertainty since Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout last year...

...Musk, however, says the company is 'roughly breaking even',

even as many advertisers have paused spending on the platform since the takeover.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.