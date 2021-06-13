Log in
NPS National Park Service : Opportunity to cut and remove hay

06/13/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
June 13, 2021
Contact:Megan Wilkins, 580-622-7234
Contact:Dan Winings, 580-618-7262

Sulphur, Okla.- Chickasaw National Recreation Area is seeking an applicant to cut and remove hay from three former agricultural fields in Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

The selected applicant would cut and remove about 120 acres of hay, consisting primarily of Johnsongrass and clover. The applicant must cut the hay by July 28. If notified by Park officials, the applicant may be required to cut and remove hay a second time later in the summer.

Johnsongrass is an exotic invasive grass that reduces native grasses and plants. Annual cutting and removal of the grass helps restore native vegetation, which supports birds and wildlife and increases hunting opportunities. Once Johnsongrass has effectively been reduced, native vegetation can be re-established.

A fee of $2,400 is required for the permit. If interested, please mail a letter of intent posted by June 30, 2021, to Chickasaw National Recreation Area. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Only one applicant per household is allowed.

The letter of intent should include the applicant's experience with cutting and removing hay. The letter must include a mailing address and a phone number where the applicant could be reached during business hours. In the event there is more than one applicant, a lottery drawing will be conducted. If you have any questions, contact Dan Winings at 580-618-7262.

For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234.

NPS - National Park Service published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


