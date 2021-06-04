NRA drops lawsuit against NY attorney general, to pursue claims in Manhattan

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association
on Friday voluntarily withdrew a federal lawsuit it filed
against New York Attorney General Letitia James in the state
capital of Albany, and said it will instead pursue the same
claims in a state court in Manhattan.
James had sued the gun rights group last August, seeking its
dissolution. The NRA filed for bankruptcy protection in January
in a bid to avoid her lawsuit, but a federal bankruptcy judge
ruled last month that it did so improperly.
The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)