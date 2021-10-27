NRD Capital® Announces the Formation of Experiential Brands™ Anchored by Leading Fast Casual Chain Fuzzy's Taco Shop®

Paul Damico leads the new company as CEO, adding to his title as CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

NRD Capital announces the formation of a new platform company, Experiential Brands, which will acquire truly experiential brands in the food and beverage space. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is the first concept in the Experiential Brands portfolio and a prime example of the growth oriented franchised brands the company seeks to acquire.

To lead Experiential Brands, NRD Capital has appointed industry veteran Paul Damico to serve as CEO, in addition to his role as CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

“Paul is an experienced veteran in the restaurant franchise industry and has a proven track record of successfully scaling and growing franchised brands, most notably growing Moe’s Southwest Grill from 200 to 700 units, making him the ideal fit for this role,” says Aziz Hashim, Founder and Managing Partner of NRD Capital.

Most recently, Damico was CEO of Global Franchise Group LLC, franchisor of six nationally recognized brands. Prior to that he was president of Atlanta-based Focus Brands with oversight of six internationally recognized brands.

“We’re thrilled to launch Experiential Brands, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is the optimal anchor of the platform because of its energy and unique offering,” says Damico. “We are actively looking for additional exciting brands to continue to build out the portfolio.”

Damico has robust growth plans for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop with the goal of doubling the size of the brand in five years’ time, and eventually overseeing a multi-brand portfolio of food and beverage companies. “While the industry has seen an increase in online ordering and delivery, we believe there is still a place in the market for guests who are searching for a ‘dining experience.’ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is a prime example of why we believe this model to be successful,” says Damico. “There is an experience our fans love about Fuzzy’s in addition to the Baja flavor profile of the food. Whether it’s the full bar, our laid-back patios, the music, TVs, or overall ambiance, guests seek out the physical restaurant to get the full Fuzzy’s experience.”

About NRD Capital:

NRD Capital Management, LLC is a private equity management firm that identifies investment opportunities in companies offering superior products/services and compelling unit-level economics. By infusing capital and applying operating expertise, NRD guides its investments toward strategic growth. NRD manages investments in small to mid-sized brands (franchise and non-franchise), both domestic and international, primarily focusing on restaurants. NRD also manages NRD Tech Ventures, a VC arm which invests in strategic technologies that deliver measurable results to operators. Through the NRD Foundation, NRD also supports non-profit and for-profit international organizations that create entrepreneurs, foster financial independence, and power academic research focused on franchise entrepreneurship. For additional information, please visit www.nrdcapital.com.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop:

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was ranked a Top Food Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture, and Top Multi-Unit Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking and Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, and was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017. For franchising information, please visit www.MyFuzzys.com.

