NRPA Wins Gold in Association TRENDS 2021 TRENDY Awards

Ashburn, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has been honored with a gold award for best Monthly Trade Association Magazine during the Association TRENDS’ 2021 TRENDY Awards. Honorees were selected from among nearly 300 entries in the association publications contest.

“We are once again proud to be recognized by Association TRENDS for our commitment to uplifting and empowering our members as they continue to advance the parks and recreation field,” said Gina Mullins-Cohen, NRPA vice president of communications and chief marketing officer. “Our staff continues to be humbled by the reception to our magazine and looks forward to providing high quality content for years to come.”

The TRENDY Awards is an annual competition held exclusively for associations, recognizing the most creative and effective communication vehicles developed in the industry over the prior year. The 2021 competition included about 300 entries in 23 categories of association communications.

Association TRENDS is dedicated to providing association executives and industry partners the training, data and insights they need to better understand and serve their organizations.

See Association TRENDS for more industry analysis and news.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.