NS1 : Earns 5-Star Rating in The 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

For the second consecutive year, NS1, the leader in modern application and access networking, was awarded the 5-Star rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

NS1’s Global INS1DER Partner Program includes promotions, pricing deals, rewards, and lead qualification programs to ensure field success. Partners benefit from a variety of marketing, sales, and operational resources, including virtual tools that showcase NS1’s technology and use cases for training and sales enablement. Packaged virtual marketing and demand gen programs drive engagement with partners’ prospects and customers. NS1 also helps partners to build pre-sales assessments, professional services skills, and post-sales deployment skills.

“The ongoing recognition for our Global INS1DER Partner Program is a testament to the focused work of our team and loyalty of our global channel partners,” said Warren Mead, vice president of channel at NS1 and four-time CRN Channel Chief. “Our goal is to continually add value to our partners’ businesses and make it easy for them to sell to their customers. Our smart program investments are fostering sustained partnerships to position NS1 for further growth and scale in 2021 and beyond.”

The INS1DER program has seen substantial growth over the past year. Partners realize that NS1’s software-defined application and access networking solutions play a key role in supporting modern infrastructure and application delivery strategies that keep companies connected and business moving forward. Since its inception in October 2019, NS1 has added many market leaders as partners, including AHEAD, Connection, ConvergeOne, CSpire, GDT, Logicalis, Softcat, and Trace 3. The company has also deepened its strategic relationships with technology and alliance partners, such as Cisco, HashiCorp, and ServiceNow.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About NS1

NS1 automates the deployment and delivery of the world’s most trafficked internet and enterprise applications. Its software-defined, next-generation application networking stack modernizes DNS, DHCP, and IPAM — the familiar and universal foundations of all network and internet services — to unlock unprecedented automation, visibility, and control in today’s complex, heterogeneous environments. NS1 has more than 700 enterprise customers worldwide, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, Pitney Bowes, Bleacher Report, and The Guardian, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

