NS2 deal compromises European security, President says

07/23/2021 | 07:28am EDT
President Andrzej Duda has said that a US-German deal that allows the completion of Russia's disputed Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline project poses a risk to the security of a large portion of Europe.

The United States and Germany announced an agreement on Wednesday to end the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Under the deal, the US is suspending sanctions on NS2 will Germany is to take a series of measures against Russia if Moscow uses the new pipeline to harm Ukraine or other eastern European countries.

'The declaration of Germany and the USA reduces the security of a large part of Europe, including a number of European Union countries,' Andrzej Duda told PAP.

'It resembles the reset with Russia in 2009, which had an impact on Russia's subsequent aggressive policy and, as a result, the tragedy of Ukraine,' he added.

Andrzej Duda said that the document also contradicts claims about the business nature of the Nord Stream 2 project.

'It is significant that the 'agreement' was negotiated over the heads of many countries, especially Ukraine, and that Chancellor Merkel personally informed Vladimir Putin about its conclusion,' he said.

In Andrzej Duda's opinion, 'the declaration makes it possible to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 without any restrictions, does not introduce a moratorium on its use, and in fact may even be an incentive for the Kremlin to pursue a fait accompli policy.'

He also said that the situation prompts Poland to strengthen the country's energy independence by expanding the system of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminals and the development of transmission infrastructure, also within the framework of the Three Seas projects involving countries lying between the Black, Baltic and Adriatic seas. (PAP)

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Poland published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 11:27:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
