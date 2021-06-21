Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NSF National Science Foundation : Productive 3D bioprinter could help speed up drug development

06/21/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Research News

Pharmaceutical industry could quickly identify the most promising drugs

Examples of the geometries the high-throughput 3D bioprinter can rapidly produce.

June 21, 2021

A 3D printer that rapidly produces large batches of custom biological tissues could help make drug development faster and less costly. U.S. National Science Foundation-funded nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego; developed the high-throughput bioprinting technology, which 3D prints with record speed -- it can produce a 96-well array of living human tissue samples within 30 minutes.

The ability to rapidly produce such samples could accelerate high-throughput preclinical drug screening and disease modeling, the scientists said.

'This research has the potential to facilitate the improved investigation of diseases, eventually leading to novel therapies and successful treatments,' said Nora Savage, a program director in NSF's Directorate for Engineering.

The process for a pharmaceutical company to develop a new drug can take up to 15 years and cost up to $2.6 billion. It generally begins with screening tens of thousands of drug candidates in test tubes. Successful candidates then get tested in animals, and any that pass this stage move on to clinical trials. With luck, one of these candidates will make it into the market as an FDA-approved drug.

The high-throughput 3D bioprinting technology could accelerate the first steps of this process. It would enable drug developers to rapidly build up large quantities of human tissues on which they could test and weed out drug candidates much earlier.

'With human tissues, you can get better data -- real human data -- on how a drug will work,' said Shaochen Chen, a nanoengineer at UC San Diego. 'Our technology can create these tissues with high-throughput capability, high reproducibility and high precision. This could really help the pharmaceutical industry quickly identify and focus on the most promising drugs.'

The work was published in the journal Biofabrication. The researchers note that while their technology might not eliminate animal testing, it could minimize failures encountered during that stage.

-- NSF Public Affairs, researchnews@nsf.gov

Disclaimer

NSF - National Science Foundation published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pBlack Bear Sports Group Hires First Ever Female Junior Hockey Coach for 2021-22
BU
05:19pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR  : Notice to the Market - Executive Directors participation in Webinar Event - Technical Chamber for the Environment, Water Resources and Sanitation (IEP)
PU
05:18pSECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pNAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pNOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pGEO GROUP INC  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pPROFIRE ENERGY INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pPREDICTIVE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pU.S. TRADE BOSS TAI : We will not incentivize firms to move jobs overseas
RE
05:16pACCELERON PHARMA INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Wall Street recovers from Friday's rout, dollar falters
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS