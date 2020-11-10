Log in
NSI Industries Announces the Launch of TERMINATOR™ Premium Wire Connectors

11/10/2020 | 09:13am EST

NSI Industries, LLC, today announced the launch of TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors, a line of bi-color, twist-on wire connectors that increase productivity while getting the job done right in almost any application.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005755/en/

Quick and Secure – Every Time. With an increased wire range, TERMINATOR™ Premium Wire Connectors maximize productivity in almost any application. At NSI Industries, your safety is top of mind. TERMINATOR provides a professional-grade, secure connection each and every time. We're open for business and ready to serve you. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The line of TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors now includes the addition of the O/B (orange/blue) connector, joining R/Y (red/yellow) and T/R (tan/red).

With an increased wire range, TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors help to maximize productivity. A comfortable grip and flexible skirt make the connectors easy to handle and install quickly. Dual color coding means one premium wire connector does the job of two standard connectors in most applications. Featuring rounded wings for a comfortable grip, the flexible skirt makes the connectors exceptionally easy to handle. The quick-bite spring ensures a secure connection, every time. TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors are UL-listed for 600 volts on copper wire and are RoHS and Reach compliant.

“We continue to expand the TERMINATOR line with the addition of the O/B connector,” said David DiDonato, chief operating officer, NSI Industries. “Our premium twist-on wire connectors are an important part of our portfolio of products designed for residential and commercial construction applications.”

The line of TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors includes the most commonly used connections in the industry; R/Y (red/yellow), T/R (tan/red) and O/B (orange/blue).

For more information about TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors from NSI Industries, please visit www.nsiindustries.com/catalog/nsiproducts/connectors/terminator.

About NSI Industries

NSI Industries is a leading provider of electrical product solutions. Our products span over 25 categories, fulfilling the needs of electrical distributors and contractors for over 45 years.

With service top-of-mind and innovation at its core, NSI Industries has many well-respected brands including Bridgeport Fittings®, Platinum Tools®, Polaris®, TORK®, WarriorWrap® Professional Tape, TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors and now RHINO Safety™. Grounded in the principles of service and value, NSI Industries is focused on providing innovative, high-quality, comprehensive product solutions and above all, forging lasting partnerships that lead to success. For additional information about NSI Industries and our family of brands, visit www.nsiindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2020
