NSI National Statistical Institute : Trade in goods of Bulgaria with EU in the Period January - July 2020 (preliminary data)

10/12/2020

In the period January - July2020 the exports of goods from Bulgarian to the EU decreased by 6.5% in comparison to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 20 448.4 Million BGN while the imports of goods to Bulgaria from the EU dropped by 12.5% and reached 20 394.0 Million BGN.

In July 2020 the exports of goods to the EU decreased by 6.4% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 3 277.8 Million BGN while the imports of goods dropped by 15.1% and added up to 3 120.8 Million BGN.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 08:04:00 UTC
