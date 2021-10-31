NSO Group Announces New Leadership Structure

Founder Shalev Hulio to Become Vice Chairman of the Board and the Global President.

Isaac (Itzik) Benbenisti Named CEO.

Shalev Hulio, the Founder and CEO of NSO Group, announced today he will assume a new role in NSO’s leadership, as a Vice Chairman of the Board and as the Global President. This announcement follows Hulio’s announcement from February that he will continue taking part of NSO’s leadership, focusing on strategic global issues and partnerships, and deepening investments and opportunities for scaling.

Isaac (Itzik) Benbenisti, the current co-President, will be appointed to the role of the CEO, reporting to the Board of Directors. The new structure will come into effect in the next few weeks.

The new position will allow Hulio to remain a dominant and vital part of NSO Group’s leadership, while further developing the company’s innovative solutions it offers its customers worldwide. Hulio will work closely with the Board of Directors, as well as with Isaac, NSO Group’s new CEO.

Shalev Hulio: “I am happy to continue and take part of NSO’s leading team and contribute to its long-term growth and success in my new position.

My responsibilities will allow me to focus on bringing into action my entrepreneurial experience, knowledge and passion and help to further develop NSO’s strategy together with Isaac towards new directions such as analytics and defensive cyber security.

Isaac and I are acquainted for quite some time and since he joined NSO Group we have been working very closely together. Isaac’s background and experience in leading enterprises and complex operations is exactly what is required from the company’s CEO at this time. I think we made a great choice in appointing Isaac to serve as a CEO, and I look forward to continue working with him and together lead the company forward.”

Isaac (Itzik) Benbenisti: “I am honored and excited to join and lead such a unique company. Since I joined NSO Group I got to know its cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, unique culture and talented people. I learned firsthand from our customers about their deep appreciation for NSO Group and of the enormous value that are our technologies bring to their mission of protecting innocent lives and keeping the safety of their citizens by allowing them to investigate and prevent terror and major crime. I am impressed with the high moral standards, ethical framework and compliance policies that streamlines throughout everything NSO Group does, and especially the willingness to continue improving at all fronts. I am confident we will continue to do so moving forward.

I’m looking forward to working closely with Shalev, Asher Levy, the Board members and the company management, and to lead NSO Group to long term growth and prosperity.”

Asher Levy, Chairman of the Board: “Since its founding, Shalev has been the driving force of the development and evolvement of NSO into a leading global company with dozens of customers around the world, both as a co-founder, and in the past three years, as the CEO.

I believe that Isaac’s managerial and leadership skills, together with his strong business vision and his vast experience, are the capabilities that will enable him to successfully lead NSO Group forward, overcome the challenges lying ahead, and seize future opportunities.”

ABOUT NSO GROUP

NSO Group is a leading global technology company that develops and licenses cyber intelligence solutions to intelligence and law enforcement agencies, enabling them to detect, investigate and prevent crime and terrorism, and increase public safety. NSO Group has developed a wide variety of products, including those that allow for geolocation of cell phones for applications such as search-and-rescue missions, data analytics systems, and drone countermeasures.

NGO Group technologies, deployed worldwide, have helped:

Prevent terrorist shooting sprees, car explosions and suicide bombings.

Break up pedophilia, and sex and drug-trafficking rings.

Locate kidnapped children.

Locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings in the wake of natural disasters or construction failures.

Protect airspace against disruptive penetration by drones.

