NSP Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Insperity Inc.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (ii) Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (iii) as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (iv) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity's financial results. The truth about Insperity's deceptive business practices was revealed through a series of disclosures.

First, on July 29, 2019, Insperity released its second quarter 2019 financial results. Despite delivering year-over-year growth and meeting analysts' estimates, the Company offered disappointing third quarter 2019 and reduced its full-year 2019 guidance. The Defendants also revealed that Insperity had experienced an increase in large medical claim costs. On this news, Insperity shares fell $35.74 per share, or 25 percent.

Second, on November 4, 2019, Insperity released its third quarter 2019 financial results, which substantially missed analysts' estimates and were materially down year-over-year. On this news, Insperity shares fell by $36.29 per share, or 34 percent.

Finally, on February 11, 2020, after the close of trading, Insperity released its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results. Insperity revealed that large medical claims had impacted the company significantly increasing operational costs. Further, the Company stated that it had restructured its contract with UnitedHealthcare to no longer have financial responsibility for any medical claims over $1 million. On this news, Insperity's shares declined $17.44 per share, or over 20 percent.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 21, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

