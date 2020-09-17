Log in
NSP, ERII & GWRE Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

09/17/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP)
Class Period: February 11, 2019 - February 11, 2020
Deadline: September 21, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nsp    
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (2) Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (3) as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (4) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity's financial results.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII)
Class Period: August 2, 2017 - June 29, 2020
Deadline: September 21, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/erii
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and Schlumberger Technology Corp. ("Schlumberger") had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of VorTeq; (2) which created substantial risk of early termination of the Company’s exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (3) accordingly, the guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE)
Class Period: March 6, 2019 - March 4, 2020
Deadline: September 23, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gwre         
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s transition to the cloud was not going well; (2) Guidewire’s cloud-based products needed to be improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems; (3) the Company’s failed transition to the cloud was also hurting Guidewire’s traditional on-premise business; and (4) as a result, Guidewire’s revenue guidance, including guidance principally based on significantly increasing demand for the Company’s cloud-based products, was baseless and unattainable. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
