NSP and Flow Networks Join Forces to Expand the Scope of Real-Time Payment Connections

10/14/2021 | 08:14am EDT
Flow Networks has partnered with Next Stage Partners (NSP) to further develop and expand their engaging consumer payment solution for customers worldwide. Flow Networks, creator of the Flow Platform, brings customers closer to the merchants and brands they love. Flow provides a real-time connection triggered at the moment of payment and customized by the issuer or merchant partner. Additionally, the platform simultaneously delivers a secure and private digital receipt back to the originating financial institution.

“We are really excited to take the next step for Flow Networks with NSP,” said Chris Boncimino, Flow Networks co-founder and head of commercialization. “NSP is an experienced team that has successfully taken new Fintech products from concept to commercialization. Together, we will significantly expand the scope of real-time payment connections, including digital receipts that also promote improved sustainability.”

Klas Hesselman, Flow Networks co-founder and head of platform development added, “We have utilized our learnings from various global markets to develop a series of programs to customize accountholder engagement environments. We will be able to work with NSP to take these measurable capabilities to the North American market and launch financial institution-specific programs.

“Flow will allow financial institutions and merchants to take meaningful steps toward a comprehensive digital payment experience,” said Mark Crager, NSP’s founding partner. “Additionally, Flow’s digital receipt capability will make paper receipts obsolete and create an even stronger linkage between the consumer and their issuer.”

Earlier this week, Flow Networks made their market debut with their first merchant partnership with Copper and Ace Wasabi.

Crager added, “We look forward to rolling out their playbooks that intelligently target portfolio growth opportunities.”

About Flow Networks

Flow Networks provides the engine for connecting consumers with the brands they love and value at the point of sale and beyond. The Flow platform provides a real-time connection triggered at the moment of payment, while simultaneously providing secure and private digital receipts back to the originating payment source. The Flow Platform was created for card issuers and merchants to reach, engage, and retain customers by getting them to use their products and services again, again and again.

To learn more about how Flow provides an engaging customer experience while making paper receipts extinct, visit FlowNetworks.io.

About NSP

Next Stage Partners (NSP) is a team of financial services industry experts who serve as connective tissue between fintech startups and financial institutions. Led by former sales and product executives from major banks and payment networks, NSP helps fintechs reach their "next stage" of development while moving the financial services category forward through the commercialization of innovative products and solutions.

For more information, visit nsp3.com and follow us on LinkedIn @next-stage-partners.


© Business Wire 2021
