Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NTEU National Treasury Employees Union : Endorses Legislation for 5.1 Percent Pay Raise in 2023

01/13/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HomeMedia CenterNews Releases

Washington D.C. - Federal employees would receive an average 5.1 percent pay increase next year under legislation introduced today in the House and Senate and endorsed by the National Treasury Employees Union.
The Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act, sponsored by Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia and Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, is essential to recruiting and retaining a highly skilled workforce spread across the country that is dedicated to serving the American people
The proposed raise consists of a 4.1 percent average increase across-the-board plus 1 percent for locality pay, which is important for employees in areas with competitive labor markets and high costs of living.
"The pandemic has caused an upheaval in the labor market and rising costs continue to chip away at federal employee paychecks. Our nation's public servants deserve a pay increase that brings their salaries closer to their counterparts in the private sector," said NTEU National President Tony Reardon. "We commend the Senators and Representatives who have come together to fight for a fair pay increase that will help federal workers in every state pay their bills, save for their children's education and plan for a secure retirement."
The 4.1 percent across-the-board raise is called for under the Federal Employees Pay Comparability Act of 1990. The figure is based on the annual increase in the Employment Cost Index. The Federal Salary Council has reported that federal employees earn 23.11 percent less than their private sector counterparts, and the FAIR Act can help narrow that gap.
"Every time there is a pay freeze or a below-market raise, federal employee salaries fall further behind, so NTEU plans to fight for the FAIR Act as a way to make up some ground and show our government workers that we value their contributions to our public health, national security and economic security, every day," Reardon said.
NTEU represents about 150,000 employees in 34 federal agencies and departments.


Disclaimer

NTEU - National Treasury Employees Union published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 19:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44pShell to hand over Deer Park refinery to Pemex next week -sources
RE
02:43pU.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses
RE
02:43pRwanda expects 10.2% economic growth in 2021 -finance minister
RE
02:41pBiden to send more military medics to U.S. hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots
RE
02:41pFed's Brainard nods to March rate hike as calls for action grow
RE
02:36pRockets fired at U.S. embassy in Baghdad hurt Iraqi woman, child -military
RE
02:35pNasdaq, S&P fall with tech stocks out of favor
RE
02:33pUK police say no investigation yet into lockdown parties at PM's house
RE
02:32pFrench power price increase will remain capped at 4% in 2022 - minister
RE
02:31pNTEU NATIONAL TREASURY EMPLOYEES UNION : Endorses Legislation for 5.1 Percent Pay Raise in 2023
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...

HOT NEWS