NTPC ties up additional coal from Talabira Coal mines of NLC in Odisha



Posted On: 14 OCT 2021 9:44PM by PIB Delhi

In its effort to strengthen fuel security, NTPC commenced coal offtake from Talabira Mines of NLC in Odisha. As per the agreement, NTPC shall offtake of coal from Talabira mines to Lara and Darlipalli. Besides this, NTPC is also ramping up coal production from its captive mines.

The present installed capacity of NTPC Group is 66,900 MW (including 13,425 MW through JVs/Subsidiaries) comprising of 47 NTPC stations (23 coal-based stations,7 gas-based stations,1 hydro station,1 small hydro,14 solar PV, and 1 wind-based station) and 26 joint venture stations (9 coal-based,4 gas-based,8 hydro,1 small hydro 2 wind and 2 solar PV).

