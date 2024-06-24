WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday it is inspecting key electrical components that were removed from the cargo ship Dali that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, killing six people.

In March, the NTSB said the Dali lost electrical power several times before the crash including experiencing a blackout during in-port maintenance and shortly before the crash.

The NTSB said it is continuing to examine the electrical components at its materials laboratory and added NTSB investigators have completed in-person interviews of the vessel's crew.

