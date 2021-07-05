NTSB recovers Boeing airplane debris off Hawaii in probe of emergency landing

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board on Monday said it has recovered
debris from a downed Boeing 737-200 cargo plane and will
continue to investigate the cause of the aircraft's emergency
water landing, which injured two people, off Hawaii last week.
Investigators plan to use sonar technology to locate the
decades-old plane, which was substantially damaged and sank, and
recover cockpit voice and flight data recorders, the NTSB said
in a statement.
"That information will be used to determine how and when the
recorders could be recovered and then how and if the airplane
will be salvaged," the agency said.
Both of the two-member crew on Transair Flight 810 were
injured after being forced to land in the Pacific Ocean early on
Friday, the NTSB said. The agency did not disclose the extent of
the injuries.
The crew reported engine trouble and plans to turn back
shortly after taking off at 1:33 a.m. local time from Daniel K.
Inouye International Airport in Honolulu en route to the
Hawaiian island of Maui.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, responding to reports of the
downed plane, spotted a debris field and found one crew member
clinging to the plane's tail roughly an hour after takeoff.
Another survivor was found using packages as a flotation device.
One crew member was taken to a hospital by helicopter and
the other was rescued by boat.
The NTSB said it is scheduling interviews with the flight's
crew, as well as air traffic controllers and maintenance
workers.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Jonathan Oatis)